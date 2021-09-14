Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Announces Cast: Who's Playing Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil?

Peacock’s contemporary reimagining of the beloved and culture-defining 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has announced the full main cast.

​The series regulars include: ​

- Newcomer Jabari Banks as Will

- Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks (At That Age, V Wars)

- Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks (The Enemy Within, Atlanta)

- Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson)

- Coco Jones as Hilary Banks (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx)

- Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)

- Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run)

- Jordan L. Jones as Jazz (Rel, Snowfall)

- Simone Joy Jones as Lisa (The Chair, What If)

Peacock has ordered two seasons of the series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air. 

Cooper wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019.

The trailer has amassed nearly 7 million views on YouTube and ultimately caught the attention of Smith, and in a reaction video, Smith called the film and idea brilliant.

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” reads the show’s official logline.

“With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” Smith shared in a video last year, confirming the pickup.

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

