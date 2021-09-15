Generation Becomes HBO Max's First Cancellation

HBO Max is not moving forward with a second season of Generation.

The streamer on Tuesday confirmed the series has been canceled.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Generation,” HBO Max said in a statement.

“We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories."

"We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Generation followed “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community,” according to its official loglne from the streamer.

The cast included Nathanya Alexander (Ocean’s Eight), Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Nava Mau (Sam’s Town), Lukita Maxwell (Speechless), Haley Sanchez (Redress), and Uly Schlesinger (Divorce).

Also on the cast were Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Chase Sui Wonders (Betty), Justice Smith (The Get Down), and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

J. August Richards (Angel), Mary Birdsong (Succession), Alicia Coppola (Empire), Patricia De Leon (Mayans M.C.), Diego Josef (Goliath), Anthony Kevyan (Alexa & Katie), Sydney Mae Diaz (High Fidelity), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), and Sam Trammell (True Blood) were all on board as recurring guest stars.

The series got a vote of confidence from HBO Max with a 16-episode first season that aired in two parts.

The order is not your typical streaming episodic order, but it showed that HBO Max thought the series was going to be a breakout success.

Initial reviews were tepid for the series, but the critical response improved as the season progressed.

Generation becomes the first scripted series to get the chop at the streaming service.

Previous shows to make it to a second season are Raised By Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Gossip Girl, Love Life, Made for Love, Hacks, and That Damn Michael Che.

You can stream the entire first season on HBO Max now.

