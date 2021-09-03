Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did Jake decide to leave the Nine-Nine behind?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7, everyone made big decisions about the future.

Caught In Action - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Terry, Jake, and Charles visited the Boyle Family Farm.

What went down?

Elsewhere, Amy and Rosa helped out Captain Holt when he revealed a shocking secret to them.

How did they feel about the revelation?

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7 Online

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7 Quotes

Jake: Well, I, for one, am pumped to be going.
Terry: To a funeral?
Jake: I'm so bored, Terry. I've been suspended for eighty-seven days. Mac gets dropped off at daycare, and I just sit at home playing Animal Crossing! But no one will buy my bugs or fossils! I'm desperate for some normal human interaction.
Charles: Coffin delivery!
Jake: Okay, fine, it doesn't have to be normal or human. Any interaction will work!

Jake: Wait, what? Charles, we solved the case! He confessed!
Charles: It doesn't matter! I'm still not a Boyle. I'm just a normal person. Normal from snout to anus!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 7

