Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Were mythical creatures a thing in Chesapeake Shores?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4, Jess and David hosted travelers who wanted to delve into the supernatural.

The Wrong Boulder - Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4

However, they found themselves in a tense scenario on the back of it.

Meanwhile, Mick and Thomas revisited a hiking trail from their past.

What did they learn about the future as they leaned on each other?

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4 Quotes

Megan: I hope they'll be OK.
Abby: What? Mom, this was your idea. You said you wanted them to come out here work things out.
Megan: That's before I thought about two men in their sixties lost in the woods for the weekend.

Thomas: Face it, Mick. We're old.
Mick: Ah, old is in your head. I feel like I'm 18 inside.
Thomas: Me too, but then I walk by a mirror and I see dad lookin' back at me.

