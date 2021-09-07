Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Were mythical creatures a thing in Chesapeake Shores?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4, Jess and David hosted travelers who wanted to delve into the supernatural.

However, they found themselves in a tense scenario on the back of it.

Meanwhile, Mick and Thomas revisited a hiking trail from their past.

What did they learn about the future as they leaned on each other?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.