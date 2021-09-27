Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 5 Episode 7

How did Evan manage to navigate the O'Brien family?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 7, the family opened their doors when he hurt his back.

They wanted him to take it easy, but there was a lot they didn't know about him.

Moreover, one person wanted to learn everything about them.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.