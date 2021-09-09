Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 15

What brought Josie back to Riverdale?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 finally filled in the blanks about why she ditched the Pussycats in the midst of their world tour.

The McCoys - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Josie also shed light on what happened after her stint in New York living with Katy Keene.

Elsewhere, Archie had to come to terms with his feelings for someone he thought he no longer loved.

What did he learn?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

Valerie: You know Alan, you don’t have to come with us.
Alan: I still love you, Val. I’m in it for the long haul. Married or not.
Valerie: In case I haven’t told you today, I’m crazy about you, Alan Mayberry.

Fangs: So, I’ve been thinking, and is there any chance I can tag along with you? You know, I can pull my weight. I can drive your bus, I can be your roadie, I can be your anything.
Josie: It’ll be a tight squeeze, but yes.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Photos

