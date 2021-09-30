Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Alice prove to be the key to saving the future?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18, Alice refused to accept what was happening around her and created an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers were a happy family again.

School Days - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18

Betty tried to bring her mother back to reality, leading to some shocking events.

Meanwhile, Tabith roped Jughead into her family dinner with her parents, with some surprising results.

Elsewhere, Veronica and Archie made a big decision about their future.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Cheryl: Poor cherub. But, I must admit I’m surprised you’d trust me with such precious cargo.
Toni: I loved you, and I felt your love. And I know the huge capacity for love your heart has, and that’s exactly what Brita needs right now.
Cheryl: Well, then I’d be honored.

Veronica: Archie, I think we should take a beat until we figure out what we’re doing. We shouldn’t rush this.
Archie: Maybe we go back to dating and having fun like we used to?
Veronica: That’s a sweet idea, but we’re not in high school anymore.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18

Next To Normal - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
Safety Dance - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
School Days - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
Missing Polly - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
The Tate Future - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
The Tates - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18
