Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Alice prove to be the key to saving the future?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18, Alice refused to accept what was happening around her and created an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers were a happy family again.

Betty tried to bring her mother back to reality, leading to some shocking events.

Meanwhile, Tabith roped Jughead into her family dinner with her parents, with some surprising results.

Elsewhere, Veronica and Archie made a big decision about their future.

