Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Kelly manage to save Joey?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, the superhero came into contact with the kid who feared there was something amiss with his brother, who was incarcerated.

Super Couple - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Kelly asked Kara to help find out about the prison to find out all the intel she needed.

Elsewhere, Nyxly crashed one of Nia's dreams and asked her for help, causing a big change in the dynamic of the show.

Who was the final villain?

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Andrea: What do the Super Friends do for fun? I mean, do they even have fun? I want you three to find out.
William: Andrea, it's not like there's a Super Friends hotline we can call.
Andrea: Well, then do whatever you have to. Stalk them. Project a big "S" in the night sky. Jump off a bridge so one of them has to catch you. Then, interview them on your way down. I don't care how you do it, just do it!

J'onn: If I didn't know better, I would say you guys are psychic.
Kelly: Well, we are starting to finish each other's-
Alex: Sandwiches.

