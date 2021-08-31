Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Dream Weaver

One should never trust an imp, right?

Nyxly returned on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9, and this time she used her powers of deception to take advantage of Nia's vulnerable state. Meanwhile, Kelly decided to take on a bigger role in the group of Super Friends.

"Dream Weaver" was an episode that we have been begging Supergirl for, one that highlighted two characters who have been pushed to the background for far too long. This hour gave us hope for the remainder of Supergirl Season 6.

Nia has been struggling with the loss of her mother and how to control and understand her powers for quite some time now.

To be honest, we have been just as confused as Nia has been regarding the extent of her abilities as Dreamer.

Obviously, she is very powerful, but we have an inkling that there are still powers that she hasn't even begun to tap into.

J'onn: If I didn't know better, I would say you guys are psychic.

Kelly: Well, we are starting to finish each other's-

It would do Nia some good if she could talk to her mother, even for a day, to better understand her abilities. Then, she might be ready to be on the same level as Supergirl and be the hero we all know she can be.

Unfortunately, the only way that this can happen is if she works with Nyxly. And we had to learn the hard way on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4 that Nyxly is not someone to be trusted.

Somehow, Nyxly got stuck in a dimension that only Nia can access. We are not even going to try to understand how that happened, so we'll have to accept that that is the reality of the situation.

Since Nyxly can easily deceive people, and because Nia is vulnerable right now, it was not difficult for her to convince Nia to help her escape.

And do you know anyone that would turn down spending twenty-four hours with a lost loved one? It was obvious from the start that Nia would end up accepting Nyxly's deal.

It's difficult to blame Nia for this mistake, though. Even Kara was fooled by Nyxly while in the Phantom Zone. And Nyxly knows all the right buttons to push to persuade people to do her bidding.

Even though Nia struck a deal with Nyxly, there is no doubt that she will help her escape the dream realm. Hopefully, Nia will still gain some insight from her mother.

That is, of course, if Nyxly holds up her end of the deal and uses her powers to bring Nia's mother back for a day. Like we said, one should never trust an imp.

So while Nyxly will be free and will no doubt bring on a reign of terror to National City, at the very least, Nia can better understand her powers and grow more confident in her role as a superhero.

This means that we will see a lot more of Nia on future episodes, which we are very excited about.

It's about time she steps into a bigger role as a part of the Super Friends, just like another character.

When James left the show on Supergirl Season 5 and left his sister -- Kelly -- behind, we knew that it was only a matter of time before she took up the mantle of Guardian.

And now, one season later, Kelly is finally ready to pick up where her brother left off.

Kelly: I know what I need to do, Alex. This community needs someone who is willing to fight for them, even when the system isn't listening.

Alex: Yeah.

Let's be clear, Kelly is a superhero in her own right, even without the Guardian name. She proved it when she helped Joey and the other alien orphan children. But she realized how much more good she can do as Guardian.

Kelly's main purpose in life is to help people, which is required to be a Super Friend. There is no doubt that she will absolutely kick ass as a full-fledged vigilante superhero.

But we do hope that Kelly will continue helping people as a social worker, as well.

Like Kara can do as much good for National City as a journalist and Supergirl, Kelly can undoubtedly do the same as a social worker and Guardian.

It was amazing to see her work with Joey and figure out the abuse taking place in his foster home. Kelly truly is a rockstar who rightfully deserves a place amongst the superhero team.

And we cannot wait to see her suited up and fighting alongside Supergirl, Dreamer, Brainiac-5, the Martian Manhunter, and Sentinel.

Andrea: What do the Super Friends do for fun? I mean, do they even have fun? I want you three to find out.

William: Andrea, it's not like there's a Super Friends hotline we can call.

Now that we have seen more of Kelly, it's even more baffling that she has barely had any worthwhile storylines during her time on the show.

How cute are Alex and Kelly?

Just like we wanted Nia and Kelly to get juicy storylines on the show, we also wanted to see more of Alex and Kelly's relationship. We even forgot that they had moved in together before this episode.

They have great chemistry, and it's clear that they make each other better in every way possible.

Kelly: I brought you back.

Thankfully, Supergirl has stopped trying to push the Kara and William narrative. Now, we can see more of Alex and Kelly and the growth of their relationship. They are by far one of the best couples on the show.

And we get to see Alex train Kelly! Nothing could be better than that.

What did you think, Supergirl Fanatics?

How much is Nia going to regret helping Nyxly? Are you excited to see Kelly suited up as Guardian? Were you proud of Kara for sticking up for herself to Andrea?

Why didn't Kara immediately suspect the warden once she found out that the work-release program was corrupt? And how darn cute was Esme, the little alien girl in the foster home?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic!

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.