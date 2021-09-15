Wednesday: Gwendoline Christie Joins Cast of Addams Family Series at Netflix

Gwendoline Christie is keeping busy.

The popular Game of Thrones actress is the latest addition to the cast of Wednesday, Tim Burton's forthcoming live-action series focusing on The Addams Family.

Christie is on board as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, who has a complicated relationship with Morticia Addams.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to play Morticia, while YOU's Jenna Ortega has the lead role of Wednesday.

Luis Guzmán is set to play Gomez Addams.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Victor Dorobantu, who plays Thing, the family’s non-verbal disembodied hand, Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and George Burcea as Lurch.

Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina) also star.

Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White round out the cast.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Tim Burton is attached as director and EP, while Al Gough and Milles Millar are set as showrunners and EPs.

Also taking EP credits are Steve Stark (Medium, The Event), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (RESPECT, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

Christie is, of course, best known for her work on Game of Thrones, but the star has also had a successful movie career.

Christie is also set to appear in the streamer's live-action iteration of The Sandman, which is due out at some point this year.

A premiere date for Wednesday has not been narrowed down, but it will likely be in the first half of 2022.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Are you excited for this new series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.