Chucky Season 1 Episode 3 Review: I Like To Be Hugged

Chucky is here to stay, but everyone in Hackensack is fair game in his latest killing spree.

Chucky Season 1 Episode 3 put many of the characters in new and exciting positions, leaving us with a killer cliffhanger that has the potential to shake up the series.

He has planned to kill Lexy for a while now, and every single time he gets close to following through with his plan, something happens.

Did the teenagers think a silent rave was a good idea when dead bodies were popping up around town?

They may be painted as accidents, but there is so much more at play here.

Lexy's home as the setting for this behind-the-scenes get-together was a good plan, but it was apparent her new boyfriend was getting chopped first.

From a storytelling standpoint, Junior has a motive to kill, and the show can utilize that to its advantage as a means to push him closer to his cousin.

There has to be a moment the cousins unite, and maybe Jake will help Junior now that he knows his cousin is not all evil.

Jake also made the fateful decision to hand the doll over to Lexy for her sister.

Let's get back to Lexy for a minute. As if we didn't know she was the worst already, my disdain for her grew astronomically with her half-assed apology to Jake, followed by her demand that he hand over the doll.

Lexy has grown up in a powerful family and is the type of person who thinks people should bend over backward to help her. But she truly has met her match in Chucky.

Even more concerning were the final scenes of her smoking pot and doing battle with the killer doll.

The purpose of the cliffhanger was to make us think she'd died, but with her smoking pot, people will say she imagined everything.

None of the other partygoers witnessed Chucky in action, but Caroline did fill her sister in on the doll's plan for her.

Lexy needed to get knocked down a few pegs, and something tells me her family will be dragged through the mud now that Lexy is getting caught up in murders.

The media loves a good scandal when it comes to politics, and Michelle is poised to find herself in a lot of trouble.

One thing that irked me was the whole Halloween costume. Surely, if the post were on social media, it would have garnered media attention?

Lexy is the daughter of the most powerful person in the town. It would hit the headlines, but the coming episodes will probably show that coming to fruition.

Jake being unable to kill Lexy was no surprise. A part of Jake wants to be the best version of himself, but people genuinely push him to become a killer.

My theory was that Chucky wanted to use Jake as the scapegoat should the recent spike in crime come back to haunt him, but after witnessing the flashbacks, he thinks Jake needs a little nudge to become a full-blown killer.

If you watch Chucky online, you know the series has been throwing in outlandish reveals about the past of Charles, but the reveal that Chucky killed his mother came out of the left-field.

The series successfully expands the mythology established by the movie series while simultaneously forging its path forward.

There will undoubtedly be a media frenzy on the back of what happened at the Cross house, and that will probably be what alerts people like Tiffany, Andy, and Nica that the doll is back up to his old tricks.

The storylines have to converge at some point, especially if Andy was the person who called Jake on Chucky Season 1 Episode 1.

Tiffany will be more of a wildcard because she has been so devoted to Charles and Chucky over the years, so having someone like her in town will elevate the killings to a whole new level.

At the core of this story, however, is Jake and how he navigates this journey. Chucky believes he has all the makings of a serial killer, but even when he finds himself in gnarly positions, he's still managed to avoid killing.

My new theory is that the cousins will unite and try to stop what's happening in Hackensack, but not before many more people fall.

We've had two adults and a child die now, and the child dying will be what turns the entire case on its head. Detective Evans has been quick to imply Jake is a killer but now that a killing occurred at a party attended by her son with no Jake in sight, well, look for her to change her stance.

"I Like to Be Hugged" was another stellar episode of this slasher drama. It truly is one of the biggest surprises of the year because it has an exciting plot, decent kills, and the perfect dialogue.

What did you think of Chucky's latest rampage?

Did he go too far?

Were you surprised he helped the serial killer in the past?

Do you think Lexy has to survive?

Chucky continues Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA and Syfy.

