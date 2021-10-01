Cruel Intentions TV Series in Development at Amazon's IMDv TV

Cruel Intentions might get its time to shine on the small screen after all.

Almost five years after NBC shelved its planned sequel series, it has been announced that a new take on the original movie is in the works at IMDb TV.

The new iteration would come from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sarah Goodman.

It revolves around two step-siblings who will do anything to stay on top.

In this iteration, they want to stay on top of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Neal Moritz, a producer on the original movie, is also set to work on the project.

The cast of the original movie included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson.

Two original movie focused on two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term.

The 2016 TV follow-up was set to bring Gellar back as the villainous Kathryn Merteuil as she seeks to manipulate her nephew, Bash, and gain control of the family business Valmont International.

The series was in the works for a long time, with NBC and Sony going back and forth over the licensing fee.

When NBC ultimately nixed the show, it was a surprise to the fans who had been waiting on it being picked up.

The project had a strong pedigree, and it was only a matter of time before it was redeveloped at another outlet.

Amazon is set to launch a TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer in the coming weeks, and this latest YA adaptation is sure to resonate with its subscribers should it snag a series order.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.