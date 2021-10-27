Danica McKellar Leaves Hallmark for GAC Family

Danica McKellar is leaving Hallmark behind.

The beloved actress who has starred in countless Countdown to Chris movies for the cabler is moving to a new cable home.

According to Deadline, McKellar has signed an exclusive deal with GAC Family (fka Great American Country) for four movies.

The Wonder Years vet is set to star in and executive produce the quartet of movies, which begins with The Winter Palace.

That movie is on track for a 2022 premiere.

The deal is set to run through 2023, meaning that fans of McKellar have likely seen the last of her on Hallmark for now.

You, Me & Christmas Trees launched on Hallmark on October 22.

Her previous movies include Crown for Christmas, My Christmas Dream, Coming Home for Christmas, Christmas at Grand Valley, Christmas at Dollywood, and Christmas She Wrote.

GAC Family is run by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Hallmark Channel's parent company Crown Media Family Networks.

“Danica is a world-class talent who is among TV’s most beloved and enduring stars,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Her combination of creativity and passion is second to none, and I am thrilled to have her join GAC’s close-knit family.”

GAC Family has already announced several projects in the works with Hallmark stars, including Lori Loughlin.

Loughlin was once a regular on When Calls the Heart, but she was ousted from the series after her part in the college admissions scandal came to light.

Loughlin is set to play Abigail Stanton again on the spinoff series When Hope Calls, which is relocating from Hallmark Movies now to the cable network.

The two-episode stint also marks Loughlin's return to acting, but it's unconfirmed at this time whether the star will have more projects at GAC Family.

The cabler has a string of exciting projects in the works, each with some Hallmark favorites.

If the network wants to get recognized, it is going the right way about it, but it will be fun to see how all of these projects pan out.

