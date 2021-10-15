I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2 Review: It's Not Just for Dog Shit

A killer has left their mark on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2.

The first member of the OG crew has paid the ultimate price at the hands of the killer. Call it bloody revenge, or a debt that needed to be paid. Either way, it was a brutal kill!

The series isn't holding back from the gore and shedding blood. We better prepare ourselves for a thrilling slasher.

"It's Not Just for Dog Shit" added new layers to the mystery that made it more complex than thought before. It would've been a simple "stealing life" scenario involving Allison, but with Bruce involved, it changed the whole dynamic.

Bruce naming Allison the second she walked through the door threw the twist from I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 1 for a loop. He didn't even hesitate to call her name (and I literally gasped!).

How did none of Lennon's friends realize it wasn't her? If they've known each other since kindergarten, they should be able to tell the difference between the twins.

They're clearly too self-involved to recognize their friends. Granted, Bruce is Lennon and Allison's father, but he knew immediately, even when she dressed up as the other.

The events of the body switch showed how fractured Allison and Bruce's relationship had become. It's no wonder Allison felt so alone in her life; her father couldn't even ignore the truth when writing the goodbye letter.

A tragedy like this should bring them closer together, but the secret only exposed their troubles. They love each other and Bruce will do anything to protect his daughter; it's just obvious he blamed Allison for a reason we're not fully aware of yet.

And the Grants are a family who can hold their secrets.

Bruce: Allison.

[Allison turns to him]

Bruce: You can’t turn.

Allison: I know, I’m sorry.

Bruce: You’re Lennon now. Allison ran away. You made it up, we both gotta live with it.

Allison: What if I can’t?

It will be interesting how Allison and Bruce's relationship develops now that she's back. She had to leave for school right after the incident, so this will be the first time they have to interact with each other in these new roles.

Bruce seemed very committed to the lie. Allison might be the one to crack. Hopefully, they can repair their damage before it's too late.

The OG crew, on the other hand, has more secrets hiding up their sleeves.

Johnny and Margot gave the most exposition about their year while Dylan and Riley were vague. Still, it felt like Margot-heavy reveals instead of sharing the truths among the group.

Johnny: No, we said we hit a goat. This can’t be a coincidence.

Riley: It could be like the horse head on The Godfather. I mean, that dude didn’t say he hit a horse.

Johnny: That was a warning they were gonna kill him.

Like, we now know about Margot's breakdown and how she ended up back in Wai Huna. However, why didn't Juilliard work out for Johnny? When did he end up coming back?

Margot went in-depth about her breakdown and her reaction to the trauma. Johnny's explanation was vague one-liners about music not being his thing or it not working out. We needed more about how it affected him; coming back couldn't have just been about the coach.

It would've been nice to get those missing details before he was killed off.

At least with Riley and Dylan, it seems like we'll have a little bit longer to get the truth before they're attacked. Especially since Dylan is being made out to be the main suspect.

Riley had stayed in town for the year. Was that her choice or did she crumble too?

Why did Dylan cut ties with the OG crew?

Right now, Dylan could be the red-herring. With the black truck at the shop and his putting down the salt markers, "It's Not Just for Dog Shit" wanted us to believe it could be him. Though, my suspicion radar is on Clara.

Clara is up to something because her creepy looks aren't the signs of an innocent bystander.

All the clues pointed in her direction, like her having the severed goat's head and her being around when the black truck was near. Plus, she's the only other person besides Dale who was in the area during the night Lennon died.

Bruce: I’m just saying, it might not be so bad if she found out.

Lyla: That we’ve been secretly hooking up her entire life?

Bruce: Not the whole story, just that we’re together now.

Lyla: But we’re not together, we’re just fucking.

Bruce: But you still want more?

I'm not saying she's the killer, but there's something suspicious she's doing that involves the OG crew. It could be something magical or witchy, and her bringing the goat's head to the same spot where Lennon's body was dumped could be the connection.

My best guess: Clara will either be a red-herring or she'll be a victim.

Did anyone else think Johnny would be the first of the OG crew to be killed?

He seemed like a strong possibility, but I didn't think it would happen during I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2. Dale, Courtney, or Clara would've been more likely fodder before the killer turned their attention to one of the teens. This surprise kept us all on our toes!

Johnny's and Erik's deaths were brutal. Erik's death felt like an elaborate DIY Jigsaw game. When the dumbbell smashed his face, the only acceptable reaction was to wince and jump.

Johnny's death, on the other hand, looked so cruel and vicious.

The killer wanted him to suffer and make him hurt. Killing his fiancee was one part, but decapitating him with the shovel was going to hurt everyone. (It looked painful too!)

Sending the video of Johnny's head to the OG crew was a big warning sign. Now, they can't ignore that someone knows their secret.

I liked how the start and end of "It's Not Just for Dog Shit" looped on itself with the theme of the severed head.

The killer taking Johnny's head sent a message to the OG crew that someone wanted them to pay. The goat's head was the initial message, but when they ignored that, the killer became bolder and more direct. It'll be interesting if more visual cues are carried over into the murders.

Maybe we'll have the clown emoji appear during the chaos? It would be fitting as the killer's calling card.

Last Thoughts From The Caves:

Can we stop normalizing plots about teachers hooking up with their students? Just because they're getting married post-high school and Johnny was probably 18, it still doesn't change the fact a teacher was sleeping with their student.



I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2 had a lot of filler. The scenes of Lennon dancing and the flashbacks were stylish visual cues, but they took up too much time.



Johnny and Margot's friendship was one of the bright spots; they picked right back up like it was yesterday. It's a shame it came to a bloody ending.



Bruce and Lyla had major chemistry. They should give their relationship a try; the Fifty Shades of Grey hook-ups can only go so far.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.