L.A. Law Revival: Corbin Bernsen Returning as Arnie Becker!

The L.A. Law revival is moving forward at ABC.

The highly-anticipated revival has locked in another original cast member in Corbin Bernsen, who is set to reprise his Arnie Becker role in the pilot.

Deadline first reported the news.

Bernsen joins the previously announced Blair Underwood, who is set to return as Jonathan Rollins.

The outlet notes that Bernsen and Underwood are the only original cast members locked in as series regulars, with more original stars expected to guest-star should the series nab a pickup.

The revival will once again take place at the law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” according to the official synopsis.

Underwood’s character “has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.”

As for Arnie, the “former lothario hasn’t changed since the 1980s but the world has. Now in his 60s, he struggles with a rapidly shifting sexual and political landscape.”

Mark Guggenheim (Arrow) and Ubah Mohamed (Legends of Tomorrow) are writing the pilot and will also serve as executive producers.

They will work alongside the late Steve Bochco's wife Dayna and son Jesse.

Bernsen appeared in all eight seasons of the original series on ABC from 1986-1994, and the 2002 TV movie.

He went on to star as Henry on Psych, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Psych 3: This Is Gus, the third movie since the series wrapped production.

Underwood has appeared in a string of hit shows since the end of L.A. Law, including Dirty Sexy Money, Quantico, and In Treatment.

Rebooting legacy series is not a new concept, with networks looking to recapture the magic of the past.

They are risky business, but not as risky as putting the marketing muscle behind a new IP that fails to get any buzz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.