People's Choice Awards: Squid Game, La Brea, & The White Lotus Among First-Time Nominees

The nominations for the 2021 People Choice Awards have been revealed, and there are a lot of freshman shows.

It has become increasingly common over the years for the same handful of shows to snag all the nominations, but this is a good year to be a new show.

Squid Game, La Brea, Superman & Lois, Shadow & Bone, and the White Lotus are just a few of the shows up for their first wave of nominations.

Among all scripted series, NBC's This Is Us managed to score six nominations across five categories, solidifying itself as the scripted show with the most nominations.

Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Outer Banks, Ted Lasso, and WandaVision managed four nominations apiece.

The awards show is set to air Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on NBC.

Voting kicks off today and runs through Wednesday, November 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

You can vote here.

But first, check out the full list of nominations below.

THE SHOW OF 2021

The Bachelor

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Loki

Saturday Night Live

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor in Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Dancing With the Stars

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live'

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

Today

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

JoJo, The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

La Brea

Loki

Lucifer

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

WandaVision

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.