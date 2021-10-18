The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 5 Review: We Were Just Babies

In the perfect world, our favorite angry ballerina would've taken that cane and done unspeakable things to Curtis' dangly bits, but alas, the world is not a perfect place.

We learn the identity of Sam's father on The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 5, and it didn't disappoint, per se, but rather enranged.

But Gabby is strong, resilient, and Simone Recasner is everything.

But first, let's take a moment to appreciate how freaking delightful Simon is as a character. He brings so much joy to everyone around him and is the very definition of good vibes only.

Presumably, we'll get a more centric Simon installment where they open with some pivotal point in his life, and it'll be satisfying. He's shared bits and pieces about his life here and there, but we need more.

What lies behind this proud, upbeat, compassionate, loving man? How does one person exude so much wholesomeness and radiate such loveliness without it coming at a cost?

And when do we see Simon get some of the energy that he projects returned to him? Does he allow anyone access to what lies beneath the smiles?

Simon is always pouring into others, trying to spread happiness, but does he get that in return?

Simon is such a fascinating character, and we could use more of him.

It wasn't the least bit surprising that he took over helping the cute nerdy boy ask his crush to homecoming. And he went all it and did it with the type of flair you'd expect from Simon.

The man understood the assignment and delivered with a grand gesture. The flash mob was adorable!

The core dancers of the series always shine and make you smile. The routine was precious and a massive success. It was the lighter tone the show may have needed with the other storylines.

The dancers distracting one of the crew members while Paula escaped also delivered entertainment and didn't disappoint.

But the best routine of the hour goes to Gabby's gorgeous choreography to Daughter's Youth. Given what was happening during the hour, you could tell she was baring her soul in dance form, and the students were performing the words of her diary bleeding off the page.

Monica was in awe, and it's always great to see her express some appreciation for Gabby. Clearly, this is Gabby's calling.

The plan to take them back to high school was bound to stir something up no matter how innocent Nick thought it would be. He had to have expected some action based on the people he sent to the high school.

But no one could've anticipated that the biggest secret Gabby harbored was a secret relationship with her teacher. It was a bit contrived that Gabby mentioned anything that tipped Nick off in front of cameras.

By now, it's no secret that the equipment is always picking things up. Curtis' behavior toward her spoke volumes, and it made you want to punch him in the face.

Gabby was an impressionable teen, and Curtis exploited that for all it was worth. It's disgusting, and the thought that he could've been doing that to other girls in the seven years since Gabby left is sickening.

Ideally, the show would've exposed him, not for the ratings or drama as Nick often angles for, but for the sole purpose of getting Curtis fired. He shouldn't be working with students.

It was a sticky situation, and it's hard to say if it was a good thing or a bad one that Nick spent most of the hour debating with the other crew members over how to handle the situation.

Gabby: We were in his room talking about plays, and he said all the right things, that I was smart, and valuable, and beautiful.

Justin: You are beautiful.

Gabby: When he said it, I believed it. The thing is everyone had a crush on him, but he chose me. You know what that felt like for me? And after that, we had this big secret which was really sexy. There would be these moments of eye contact in the hallway, and I felt like the hottest girl in school, and then when I got pregnant, he told me not to tell anyone it was his. He didn't want to have anything to do with me or Sam.

Nick's perspective focused on the show's best interest and Gabby's image. It's no secret that Gabby is his favorite, and he didn't want anything to jeopardize the perception of her he prefers.

But thankfully, Monica expressed the clearest position of outrage and disgust. She thought about Gabby and how it should've been her choice how she handled it.

Gabby choosing to speak her mind to Curtis was a gratifying moment for her. And a mark of thoughtfulness for the series, acknowledging the grooming that happened and not glamorizing or dismissing the seriousness of what happened to Gabby. Thank God for that.

After talking things through with Justin, who reminded her that none of this was her fault, she is beautiful, smart, and valuable, and so much more, Gabby realized she needed to speak her truth.

It's upsetting that someone as gorgeous, sweet, and wonderful as Gabby allowed some man who should've protected her and had her best interest at heart, silence her and wreak havoc on her self-esteem, abuse her. She was just a baby.

Even though they couldn't air the footage of her standing up to Curtis, it was her moment, and she needed to do that for herself. If she is the only one who knows what she did, then so be it. Simone Recasner was majestic during these scenes with Gabby at her most vulnerable, and I continue to be in awe of this woman.

Unfortunately, meddlesome Brittney will probably change that. Allan probably told her the truth about what happened and the father of Gabby's son. Brittney will probably leak the news hoping it'll reflect favorably on her and work to her advantage.

She's upset about Reggie calling things off with her, and is it weird that I didn't even realize they were supposed to be a thing?

Gabby: I was ashamed for a long time about what happened between us but you know what? It wasn't my fault. You slept with me when I was still a student, a teenager who trusted her teacher. You made me believe you cared about me, but when I got pregnant, you disappeared.

Curtis: Gabby.

Gabby: No, I am going to finish. This is my time to speak. I didn't say anything before because I felt stupid and ashamed. But I'd hate if my silence made you think that was okay, or worse, gave you the chance to do that to some other girl. I can't change the last seven years, but I can speak up now. I'm done letting you make me feel small. The truth is I'm thriving. I love my son. I love me. I love my future. And you do not get to be a part of it.

The love confession had Reggie spiraling and making that poor young student's love life about his. But if Reggie was using Brittney as some past time when he's had feelings for Gabby all along, he deserves Gabby leaving him on read.

As a fan of both Mistresses and Station 19, it warmed my uh, heart, yes, that, to see Brett Tucker guest-star as the hot Aussie crew member Julia fantasized about, and it's a shame she's not over Kevin enough to enjoy that man.

It felt like her daughters were too hard on her about her lack of reaction to Kevin leaving. She was still in fix-it mom mode.

He left a hell of a mess, and she's been trying to keep it together. She didn't owe them a breakdown, but at least they were there to comfort her when she did.

And Paula has her work cut out for her if she'll win Mike back, and it's hard to say if she ever will.

It's typical of Nick and the others to think they could keep Paula and Mike apart long enough to get The Executioner revelation on film.

Paula's background of poverty explains why she would cling that much to the corporate job she was good at and all the things it afforded her.

It's nothing like the fear of reverting back to the worse of times, and if she had a rough upbringing, she wouldn't want to look back.

She deluded herself into thinking the damage she had done to many others didn't matter with the mentality that people could just find another job.

But loyalty with companies can be a one-way street, and hers showed their ass when they didn't support her when she got her cancer diagnosis. It was a reality check.

It's a hell of a thing to come between Mike and Paula. She's not a bad person, and she recognizes how her involvement in that would cost her and be poorly received.

But he's tied so much of all the terrible things that have happened in his life to losing his job. It's not something that he'll get over easily.

I was 18. I was obsessed with him. He said he loved me, when I got pregnant, he didn't want anything to do with me after that.

For now, Paula and Mike have reached an impasse just as they were beginning.

Over to you, Big Leap Fanatics. Are you surprised by the Gabby revelation? Hit the comments.

