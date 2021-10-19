The Flash: Armageddon Trailer Unites Arrowverse Favorites to Save Earth

Barry Allen will have his work cut out for him on The Flash Season 8.

The CW has dropped the full-length trailer for the five-episode event subtitled "Armageddon" that will begin November 16.

The highly-anticipated event finds the Central City superhero teaming up with Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom. and Cress Williams’ Black Lightning.

We also have Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (Arrow), Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (Supergirl). and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi.

As if that wasn't enough, we also have Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.

This big event will take place over five episodes of The Flash, and will likely feature some surprise guests along the way.

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world," reads the logline for Armageddon.

"But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

The project was announced earlier this year by The Flash EP Eric Wallace, who teased "some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever."

“There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes."

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace continued.

“It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Rick Cosnett was confirmed to return to the show last week, but it's unclear whether his appearance will be after the Armageddon event.

Check out the high-stakes trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Even if you don't watch The Flash, will you be tuning in for Armageddon?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.