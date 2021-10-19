The Flash: Armageddon Trailer Unites Arrowverse Favorites to Save Earth

at .

Barry Allen will have his work cut out for him on The Flash Season 8.

The CW has dropped the full-length trailer for the five-episode event subtitled "Armageddon" that will begin November 16.

The highly-anticipated event finds the Central City superhero teaming up with Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom. and Cress Williams’ Black Lightning.

Atom and The Flash

We also have Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak (Arrow), Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel (Supergirl). and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi.

As if that wasn't enough, we also have Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk.

This big event will take place over five episodes of The Flash, and will likely feature some surprise guests along the way.

Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

“A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world," reads the logline for Armageddon.

"But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

The project was announced earlier this year by The Flash EP Eric Wallace, who teased "some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever."

Barry and Cisco - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

“There are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes."

“‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” Wallace continued.

“It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Future Children - The Flash

Rick Cosnett was confirmed to return to the show last week, but it's unclear whether his appearance will be after the Armageddon event.

Check out the high-stakes trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Even if you don't watch The Flash, will you be tuning in for Armageddon?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Flash Quotes

Eobard: Unfortunately, Miss Danvers, we need you awake for this procedure.
Kara: My, my cousin... he'll find you.
Eobard: Your cousin. Really? Fun tidbit. I fought your cousin once. In the future. He is fast. I'm faster.

Barry: Do you hear the drums? They are coming! It is I, Wells the Gray.
Nash: Oh, Wells the Gray.
Chester: There's a wizard Wells?
Allegra: Ugh, this is all my fault.
Chester: Oh my god, do you know Gandalf?

The Flash

The Flash Photos

Atom and The Flash
Jam-Packed - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18
Godspeed War - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18
Power Couple - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18
Jay and Bart - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18
Speedsters Assemble - The Flash Season 7 Episode 18

The Flash Videos

The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
  1. Shows
  2. The Flash
  3. The Flash: Armageddon Trailer Unites Arrowverse Favorites to Save Earth