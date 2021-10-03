The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Broken Promises

Rushing to the finish line is never a good sign.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 was the series at its best and worst.

There are many decent storylines at play here, but there's not enough time per episode to make all of them flow very well.

Moving from location to location in the one episode is fun, but the back and forth is starting to grate on my nerves.

The storylines are not slowing down, and without any time to soak them in, they're feeling more frivolous than necessary.

Yumiko's journey into what can only be described as this higher calling is exciting, and witnessing things from her perspective is good, but it wouldn't hurt to have Yumiko and Tomo being siblings for a while.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know they've spent so long apart, and there's a lot they need to catch up on, but they're being pulled in very different directions.

In life, it's not uncommon to be pulled away from the people you love, but after so long apart, you'd think they'd want to, you know, spend some time with one another.

Yumiko has been elevated in status very quickly, meaning that Pamela has high hopes for her.

But Tomi, he's falling by the wayside, and if the show doesn't plan on developing the relationship between the siblings, why bother bringing him in at all?

There's a lot of potential here, mainly because Yumiko now has a new person to consider when she's making decisions.

She arrived in this compound with Eugene, Princess. and Ezekiel, and she's barely had a minute with them since.

The Commonwealth storyline, as a whole, is starting to fall very flat. Once you get over the allure of this new location, reality starts to set in, and the belief that this type of place exists in the world of the TV series begins to crack.

I know comic book fans will be happy by the arrival of Sebastian, but his entrance was used as a mere plot device to throw in some unnecessary conflict.

Can you believe we're seven episodes in, and we're only now about to meet Pamela?

If she's anything like her spoiled brat of a son, can we please just be done with her?

Eugene acted impulsively, for sure, but why does this little brat think he has the right to speak down at people?

Sure, his mother is in a position of power, but I thought the Commonwealth way was all about people living out their days in happiness?

The execution of the scene could have been much better. The writers wanted Sebastian to make a splashy entrance, but it's hard to believe Stephanie didn't just blurt out that a walker was behind them.

I know Stephanie was probably scared to speak while the brat was talking for fear of offending him, but it would have landed much better than what happened next.

The only good thing about this plot is that it doesn't feel familiar, and if we get to see Sebastian humbled by coming events, then maybe it will be worthwhile.

What will infuriate me is if Pamela complains about her son being hurt, even though he's the issue.

Pamela is either going to be a big villain or a big hero, and this storyline literally hinges on her entrance.

Ezekiel visiting the hospital to make himself more comfortable was nice and all, but I appreciated how he mentioned it means they would be further indebted to these people.

They do strike me as the kind who will say what they've done for the characters we know and love instead of the opposite.

Maybe it's their way, but there must be some reason they have thousands of people living in the closest thing to civilization we've seen this turn of the apocalypse.

Circling back to Ezekiel, he seems like a dead man walking. Truly.

The show has been foreshadowing his death for eons, and quite frankly, the writers don't know what to do with him.

Khary Paton deserves better material, but I won't hold my breath that Ezekiel will be alive for much longer.

The complicated dynamic between Negan and Maggie continues to impress, and it's good that they are having these difficult conversations.

Negan pointing out what Rick and Glenn did at the satellite station helped to highlight the fact that Negan wasn't this villain they've portrayed him to be.

He wouldn't have had to kill Glenn and Abraham if the others didn't set such a deadly chain of events in motion.

Negan had people below him, looking at him to avenge their loved ones, and quite frankly, Rick's group got what they deserved.

That's not to say Negan is a good man, not by any stretch of the imagination, but at least he confronts and owns his mistakes.

That's part of the beauty of this dynamic between Negan and Maggie. They are hinging on one another for survival, and they need to understand each other's actions to proceed.

Negan telling Maggie to forget what he did if he followed through on her plan was a big ask, but somewhere along the way, these two are going to realize they're both crucial to the success of the future factions.

I liked the coach in Negan coming out. Many forget, but he was a gym teacher back in the good old days when people didn't come back from the dead, so his teaching skills were on full display when he taught Maggie the ways of being a Whisperer.

Their plan seems to be to get their own back on Pope and the rest of the Reapers, and if The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 wraps with the Reapers dead, well, that will be a good step forward.

Many characters have been sidelined because of the show wanting to introduce so many new characters. Now that we're a third of the way through the final season, we need some development to leave the characters we do know when the series concludes.

Hopefully, Leah gets wiped out with the rest of the Reapers because, even though she wants to believe she has a higher purpose, she's too much of a tough nut to crack this late in the game.

