Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Halstead's past rattle his colleagues?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 3, a former Army agent was implicated in a deadly blast with a link to Halstead.

Loss of an Informant - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 2

Meanwhile, the FBI launched an investigation into Roy's disappearance, with a big emphasis on who was close to him.

Elsewhere, Upton and Voight worked together to keep their secret, but a new arrival threatened to derail it.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 3 Quotes

Hailey: Jay, what's the deal with this KNox guy?
Jay: He's something else.
Hailey: You know I can tell you hate him.
Jay: No, I don't think about him at all.
Hailey: Still, it's nice to hear you talk about that, right Ricky?
Jay: Don't call me that.
Hailey: I'm sorry.
Jay: Don't apologize. Just don't call me that.

Yo, this is Ricky Halstead.

Knox

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 3

