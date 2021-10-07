Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Halstead's past rattle his colleagues?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 3, a former Army agent was implicated in a deadly blast with a link to Halstead.

Meanwhile, the FBI launched an investigation into Roy's disappearance, with a big emphasis on who was close to him.

Elsewhere, Upton and Voight worked together to keep their secret, but a new arrival threatened to derail it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.