Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Stabler face up to the past?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4, it was time to face the music, leading to some shocking developments.

The Boss' Wife - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Bell and Jet devised a plan to secure intel from every criminal organization in the city.

With the overarching case coming out to play, we finally got some insight into where the show was going.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Reggie: I told you, Eddie, I told you.
Stabler: You told me what?
Reggie: Costa wants to see me.
Stabler: Okay.
Reggie: Not okay. You need to get out of here. Go anywhere but here.

Stabler: It couldn't be helped.
Bell: Busting a guy's nose because he had words with a waitress couldn't be helped?

Bell is Concerned - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
The Boss' Wife - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
Mob Boss With a Secret - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
Stabler's Partner In Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
Tough Alter Ego - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
Deep Into The Mob - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4
