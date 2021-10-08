Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 4

Did the team find the serial rapist before they claimed another victim?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4, the team was stunned to learn of a man preying on mothers with young children.

Stabler Helps Out - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Benson and Fin struggled under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath.

What did they try to change?

Elsewhere, Carisi and Rollins made some big strides in their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4 Quotes

Woman: How about we put him in his room?
Man: I like him here.
Woman: It's okay, Poppy. Mama's just playing a game.
Man: Best part of the game - if he cries, he dies.

Fin: So McGrath put a spy in the squad room?
Benson: Fin. Play nice. I checked around and rumor has it that he's good.
Fin: Rumor is he's the one who started that rumor.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4 Photos

Boss or Adversary? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
An Upsetting Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
Fin is Skeptical - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
The Latest Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
Trying to Get Justice - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
Clashing With The Boss / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 4
