Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 19

at .

Who did not survive the deadliest finale yet?

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19, the gang picked up the pieces after the recent wave of murder in the town.

Safety Dance - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18

An incident at Pop's forced the gang to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.

Meanwhile, Archie and Veronica had to make a decision about their future together.

What did it mean for everyone?

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 Quotes

Hiram: You’re turning against your own blood like this, Miha? I blame Archie. This is his influence.
Veronica: Don’t. We broke up. This is all me.

Archie: Tonight is not about the past. But I promise you…
Cheryl: No! No more empty promises! Let the official public record show that from this moment on Thornhill and its lands shall cede from the corrupt township of Riverdale. Whatever happens tonight, you lot will have no jurisdiction over it or its blessed inhabitants.
Betty: Cheryl, come on.
Cheryl: Nay, cousin! What is decreed is decreed.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 Photos

Brighter Days - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
Brita - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
Fierce Post - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
A Big Decision - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
One Big Decision - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
Diner Plans - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 5
  3. Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 19