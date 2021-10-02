What to Watch: Nancy Drew, CSI: Vegas, One of Us Is Lying

The Drew Crew is finally back! From what we hear, this premiere will not disappoint.

Will One of Us Is Lying be Peacock's first breakout hit? We're sure going to give it a try.

And we're hit with a blast from the past with CSI: Vegas. What will you be watching?

Saturday, October 2

8/7c The Good Father: The Martin MacNeil Story (Lifetime)

Oh, Lifetime has another delicious Ripped From the Headlines feature for us with this true crime film about the Utah doctor whose wife mysteriously dies.

Tom Everett Scott stars as this chilling “doctor,” and Charisma Carpenter stars as his former beauty queen wife and mother of eight, who dies after MacNeil convinces her to have plastic surgery, which prompts her to drown under the influence of prescriptive meds.

MacNeil’s daughter will discover that all is not right with her revered father. It’s a thriller!

Sunday, October 3

EVIL (Paramount+)

With only three episodes left from EVIL Season 2, things are getting a lot crazier.

Sheryl has been praying to a doll all season, and “D Is for Doll” offers a little more information on that.

But like everything else, there will be even more left to the imagination, which is just as we like it.

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Is Evan going to whisk Abby away? Do we even know what a whisk-away is? It sure seems like something is going to go down.

Jess and David deal with their first negative review while Megan tries to prove her value to the art community, and Mick receives a surprising package that might prove troublesome.

Sarah makes a decision about her promotion while they try to keep their amazing secret to themselves, and Bree discovers Luke’s secret before he’s ready to reveal it.

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

It’s the season finale, which means we can expect the Codys to go for this high-risk job that can give them their biggest score yet!

The stakes are high for the Codys in this high-octane conclusion to a meandering season, and they’re facing their biggest challenges to date.

You won’t want to miss the final season finale before this series signs off for good next year!

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

It’s the penultimate episode of summer run of episodes, and damn, it’s intense as hell.

The storylines start to converge as Maggie and Negan realize they need to take a big swing to get back at the Reapers.

How will it all play out?

10/9c The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The second -- and final -- season branches away from the teenagers to give us much more insight into the world.

That’s not to say the teens are gone, but we do get a lot more of the apocalypse from an adult perspective.

Honestly, we couldn't be happier for the change, and we think you'll be impressed, too!

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

After the events of the season premiere, the team is back from Guatemala safe and sound. Back on regular duty for most of the team and the first real days as a P2 for Nolan, both Nolan and Chen run into an infamous thief.

During this run-in, the two gain a tip from said thief regarding a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty's big gala.

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Rookie without a little romance -- Nolan tries to find the courage to ask Bailey on a date! Meanwhile, we’re keeping our fingers crossed to get some Chenford crumbs.

Monday, October 4

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

Hold tight; it’s about to get weird.

Dr. Mann and Yorick grow increasingly concerned for their safety. Agent 355 suspects they are being tailed -- but is the real danger?.

With Kimberly’s encouragement, Regina makes waves in Washington, but President Brown is having none of it.

Nora, Hero, and Sam all find themselves trying to assimilate with Roxanne and her group of “Amazons” with mixed results.

On My Block (Netflix)

Are you ready for one final trip around the block?

In a surprising move, Netflix is dropping the entire final season of this beloved series on a Monday, but at least that gives you all week to savor it. And you’ll need that to work your way through this uneven farewell.

The Freeridge Core Four have never been more fractured, but a series of shocking, heartbreaking, and worrisome events bring them back together two years later as they realize the importance of their day ones.

You’ll laugh, cry, reminisce, and smile at the return or appearance of familiar faces as Netflix closes the final chapter of this series.

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

It’s all hands on deck, with Jones in the wind and holding Liz, Heath, and Sheriff Taylor hostage. Dallas teams up with the pod squad and Rosa to find a way to stop Jones once and for all, while Rosa helps Isobel find something that could be key to their plan.

This is the last episode before the two-hour season finale, and it’s an hour that sets the stage for what should be a wild conclusion to a stellar third season campaign!

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

With Hudson on the loose and Harry in his clutches, Athena, Michael, and Bobby are all on the hunt for him. Everyone is called in to help capture Hudson, including the 118. Elsewhere, Eddie has to make a decision once and for all, while Maddie has to decide for her family.

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

Female Simon Cowell, Monica, drudges up past demons when the show travels to Chicago to watch a live performance of Swan Lake at her old dance company.

Meanwhile, the tasteless Nick digs deeper into Justin’s family life for dirt and drama to use on the show.

And that Gabby, Brittney, and Reggie love triangle? You bet your dancing shoes it’s intensifying!

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Now that Jenny’s son’s patronage has been revealed, will Joe mess up Jenny’s birthday or make it special in multiple timelines?

Jenny’s wish this year may include some clarity on whether to accept the grant for law school.

Cop Joe gets a second chance with Amy. Will he take it?

Tuesday, October 5

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Let’s get meta with some fanfiction! Arconians, unite!

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver have a small window in which to nail their prime suspect, so they call in some unlikely reinforcements.

With a wealth of information from Tim’s phone, will they finally be able to solve the mystery of his death?

Wednesday, October 6

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

At Yase, Liana makes what might be a fatal mistake. At Ua, JD is frustrated that he still hasn’t found the idol -- but thinks Ricard has it.At Luvu, Sydney is terrified of something -- but what?

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

It’s the Riverdale Season 5 finale, and there’s plenty of drama left, pulling the group in many different directions.

Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica returned to town to bring it back from the dead. But, after an incident at Pop’s, what decision will they make about Riverdale’s future? Will they save the town from slow destruction, or has Hiram Lodge won the war?

8:30/7:30c The Wonder Years

Dean stumbles across some racy literature and reacts to it as any pre-pubescent boy would. You know, he takes it to school to share with his friends! As you can imagine, that’s going to go over well. And by that, we mean the principal catches him, and it leads to some talks about manhood.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Oh, it’s been a hell of a season of In the Dark, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. However, Murphy has finally found Jess, and it forces her to reevaluate everything she has become and her relationships with people.

Meanwhile, the Millennial Mod Squad is still on the hunt for Murphy, who they’ve deemed the ruiner of all lives. Tune in for the season finale!

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

It’s an Upstead centered hour when Hailey feels the pressure of her secrets about Roy when the FBI launches an investigation into his disappearance.

Meanwhile, a case gets personal and drudges up things from Jay’s past in the military when a former army buddy gets implicated in a deadly blast.

We’re long overdue for a deep dive into Jay’s military past, so this should be interesting!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

As the CSI revival/reboot opens, facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle.

This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Also, an attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The ladies throw Katherine a Divorce party, which prompts the guys to do whatever they can to distract Eddie from what’s going on.

The investigation into Peter’s assailant takes a turn when his wife shares information that may lead police right to Gary.

Sophie is forced to stand her ground, and Theo enlists Eddie’s help to impress a crush.

Thursday, October 7

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

This thrilling new teen drama based on the 2017 book of the same name focuses on a group of teenagers shocked when one of them gets killed during detention.

Was it an accident? That’s the question we face in the aftermath as we learn certain people have reason to want the person dead.

This is a well-produced teen drama, and we’ll have interviews and a full review next week.

Kin (AMC+)

Amanda’s plan seems to have gone off without a hitch. However, there is always a price. New revelations pit the Kinsella family against each other. Eamon’s gang continues their relentless hunt. If the Kinsellas keep letting their guard down, they may be putting the ones they love most in danger.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

It’s the penultimate countdown. Throw up the metal hands and headbang to the final rock-out chords of the season.

After a phenomenal mash-up of every kick-ass Star Trek scenario ever, we embark on an entirely new take on Trek. Consider this your study-abroad adventure, Trekkers! Prepare to have your consciousness EXPANDED!

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Logic. Sense. Reason.

It’s the triumvirate of qualities Doom Patrol has NEVER been associated with, so when the team seeks out the Sisterhood of Dada, it just ramps up the everyday WTH of their lives.

Although she claims to be on her way out, I suspect Madame Rouge is here for a much longer stay than anyone cares to entertain. Especially Rouge herself.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Andy and Sullivan’s relationship is still fractured beyond repair, and Maya does a little soul-searching.

Emmett joins Vic and Dean on a mental health call.

And a call to a potential drug lab has five firefighters down.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Mer seeks advice from Amelia about whether or not she should take David on his offer or perhaps Nick on his everything.

Webber is reenergized when he takes teaching the residents to a whole new level that will impress Dr. Lin.

And Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure.

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

After that ending last week, we already know we’re even for a wild ride this season!

Jenny and Cassie start working cases that eventually overlap while the kids fight over what to do with their newfound wealth.

There’s also a new face in town that will undoubtedly bring trouble to Cassie and Jenny in no time.

Friday, October 8

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

We’ve already watched the season premiere, and it features the best of the first two seasons.

We have a chilling new villain in Temperance Hudson, who shakes up the series like never before.

Viewers will also get a resolution to many of the big cliffhangers from the second season finale, including whether Nick says yes to the dress.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.