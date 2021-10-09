What to Watch: The Sinner, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Chucky

We've got returns and premieres galore this week.

The Sinner and YOU return, Chucky and I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere, as well as Guilty Party and a few movies that you'll want to see.

Saturday, October 9

8/7c Dying to Belong (Lifetime)

It's Rush Week, and trust us; you'll want to rush to watch this thrilling film about two best friends who try out for a sorority in college.

The hazing takes a deadly turn when the two friends begin the process, but only one of them makes it out. What unfolds is a series of dark and deadly secrets surrounding this secret society and a best friend and determined mother who will stop at nothing to expose everything.

Shannon Doherty and Jenika Rose star together in another Saturday Night popcorn-flick.

Sunday, October 10

EVIL (Paramount+)

Can you believe it's already the EVIL Season 2 finale?

There is a lot to cover! What does being the next in line mean for Sheryl, exactly? Can Kristen temper her killer urges? And will David be ordained?

This is EVIL, and like the adjective and the noun, the show always surprises with how it unfolds. Here's a peek.

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

We're all waiting to find out whether Mick is alive.

Who would have thought that there was even a possibility that the O'Brien patriarch could be in danger when Chesapeake Shores Season 5 began?

Well, friends, you aren't going to believe what's coming on the penultimate episode of this season, but here are a few hints.

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

In the season premiere, Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past, and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya.

Also, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger.

Finally, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family.

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

The first third of the final season concludes in chilling fashion.

Different factions are off on their own missions, but Alexandria is forced to endure its biggest test yet.

How will Daryl tell Leah he's working with Maggie?

It's a wild conclusion!

10/9c SEAL Team (CBS)

The series returns to CBS for the first of four episodes before it transitions to a streaming-only show on Paramount+.

The Bravo team is re-formed, picking up three months later, and the team has gone through a lot.

With a new high-stakes mission planned, they have to lean on one another like never before.

Monday, October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The babysitters are back in Netflix's charming coming-of-age adaptation of Ann. m. Martin's series.

On Season 2, the BSC expands to seven members and takes on serious issues like dealing with grief, blended families, dating for the first time, and family expectations.

We will be covering episodic reviews and cast interviews next week so stay tuned.

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

Things are getting tough for everyone. Yorick, Dr. Mann, and Agent 355 get diverted to a strange, potentially hostile community. Kimberly believes that there are greater forces at work, but can she convince her mother and Regina it's the right path?

President Brown is having difficulty keeping her secret, but she gets some comfort from a surprise visitor.

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

We've reached the end of season 3. And Roswell is treating us to a two-hour finale!

Hour one is all about the fallout from Liz's deal, while Isobel and Kyle work together to save one of their own. Meanwhile, hour two is the showdown we all have been waiting for as the fight to bring down Jones reaches its final hour.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

With the blackout over, everyone tries to get back to normal. But what does that new normal look like?

Chimney struggles with Maddie's departure, while the 118 deal with a car accident that leaves two families in despair.

The promo mentions a shocking twist, so you'll want to watch this one live!

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

The delicious messiness continues! If you thought Nick was bad, stirring up drama and trouble and instigating chaos, then wait until you meet his offspring!

Nick's daughter has an eye for what sells like her father, and she's maybe even more ruthless, and we love her for it!

Gabby considers dating on an app, especially when Reggie spends time with her and her family, and her feelings leave her all mixed up. And Mike attempts to use Paula to make his ex-wife jealous, but it may backfire when he learns Paula's dirty secret!

9/8c NCIS (CBS)

The serial killer may be dead, but it kicked off a thrilling new mystery!

Gibbs and McGee head to Alaska to uncover who paid the killer, and more importantly, how the conspiracy started.

Expect big twists and turns as this thrilling arc comes to a close.

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Secrets keep exploding each week.

As Rockstar Joe continues to search for his son, will the answers destroy his marriage to Amy and Jenny's marriage? Nurse Joe and Jenny ponder her big career opportunity.

As Jop Joe learns the truth of the shooting, how does it affect his new relationship with Amy?

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

After Shaun's epic meltdown, will Lea be able to help him cope with the changes at St. Bonaventure?

The series may finally be getting back to its roots, focusing on how Shaun's Autism affects his ability to practice medicine, both positively and negatively.

He also likely has no fear of telling Salen exactly what he thinks of her and her ideas -- he already didn't want to let her try his cake because she's not invited to the wedding. Will this prompt a showdown or will she again try to foster a sense of kinship based on the two of them both being neurodiverse?

Tuesday, October 12

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

With the mystery of Tim Kono's death still unsolved, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver must dig deep to uncover Tim's darkest secrets. Help comes in the form of Charles's former stunt double, with a hilarious turn from a special guest star. Will the trio solve the murder before they get evicted? Or will the killer get to them first?

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

When Nova posts another article about police abuse in her paper, the local PD takes their intimidation tactics to a whole new level. Charley gets an offer that makes her wonder if she has to choose between love and ambition.

And Violet has to deal with some ugly truths while Ralph Angel and Darla's babymoon is interrupted by unwelcomed news. You won't want to miss a minute of the latest Queen Sugar!

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Devastated after his loss, Conrad pours himself into finding out what caused Nic's accident.

His behavior garners the concern of all those who care about him as he falls down a rabbit hole.

The Raptor has a surprising encounter with the police, and Leela discovers something about Bell's mentor.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The team hit the ground running investigating a serial killer who hunts young, homeless men presumably to avoid attention after they unearth a body in the woods.

Scola and Tiffany are at odds with one another yet again when they don't see eye to eye about how they handle a case.

And the pair's differences about the distinctions between partners and coworkers fuel the tension.

9/8c FBI: International

The team catches a case when an American needs their help after seeking sanctuary at an embassy in Madrid.

The American is accused of killing his Spanish boyfriend when he's noticed covered, and blood and the team looks into the case.

Meanwhile, Vo and Raines continue to get closer.

9/8c Our Kind of People (FOX)

The news is out that Angela and Leah are sisters, and it's led to an increase in public attention and focus on Angela. As a result, she meets up with Nikki's father to discuss the effects on Nikki.

Angela's best friend Tizzie arrives in Oak Bluffs to help with the store opening, and Raymond is determined to take his company back from Teddy.

But at what cost?

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

The mystery is getting exciting.

As an unlikely rescue mission begins, Gavin must test his faith and skills and see if he can fly a plane again. He must also trust others, putting the fate of his family in their hands.

Eve and Ty brave the woods, looking for more food, only to find more prehistoric creatures that threaten their survival.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

When a young Chinese-American woman is kidnapped, the team has to figure out if it was a targeted affair or a hate crime.

Jess and Sarah have a hard time trying to handle Tali's rebellious streak as it continues to rear its head.

And the newbie is still trying to adapt to working on the team.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Is Karen an evil genius getting the last laugh?

Karen's new hire to take over Max's position as the medical director is Max's former mentor, Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), who has a corporate, heartless streak and is the very antithesis of all things New Amsterdam. Is this Karen's way of getting Max to stay?

Meanwhile, the Floyd and Lyn situation continues to drag on to our displeasure, and Lauren's clinginess with Leyla includes her inability to handle spending nights apart when Leyla works the graveyard shift. Oh, Lauren!

10/9c Chucky (Syfy/USA)

The scariest killer doll returns!

The Chucky TV adaptation focuses on a small town being shocked to the core by the arrival of a killer doll.

As a mayor struggles to keep the town afloat as the bodies pile up, Chucky is here in all of his usual wit and lick of horror.

Expect movie stars back, some of them in different roles. It's going to be a fun season!

Wednesday, October 13

Dopesick (Hulu)

I really wanted to like Dopesick. It's a story that deserves to be told, and this would be the first scripted series to bring the realities of the opioid crisis to a national audience.

Unfortunately, the narrative choices they made turns an already dark story into something lurid, with woke plots stealing from the severity of the crisis to painting the Sackler family as caricatures to laugh at and dismiss.

Not even a solid cast can pull this one out of the heap of shows we've got to sort through, but maybe if you know nothing about the crisis, this will at least offer a feel for how it all came about.

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

At Luvu, Erika is concerned about Sydney's erratic behavior. Deshawn wants to throw a challenge, but Danny, once a professional athlete, doesn't think he can bring himself to do it. At Ua, Shan and JD are having issues based on what happened at the tribal council. Can they sort it all out and move forward together?

9/8c The Conners (ABC)

Dan and Louise's wedding day is finally here! But what Conner event could go off drama-free? Certainly not this one. And when a tornado causes havoc in Lanford, will some see that as Roseanne sending a sign that this wedding shouldn't happen? You'll have to tune in to find out!

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Uh oh. Vanessa seems to be developing feelings for Dr. Marcel! This is bad news, which means a ton of drama.

Maggie already thinks Marcel is a bad influence on Vanessa and isn't happy that he's her mentor, and she probably won't be able to hold herself back for much longer.

And Marcel is probably still reeling after losing Natalie, the first woman he opened his heart to since his young daughter's death.

Talk about complicated! And fireworks! And that doesn't even address the fact that Will is taking major steps forward in his undercover investigation of Cooper.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

This week on Hailey Upton PD, Hailey, and Hailey, and also, Hailey. Hailey and Ruzek are blessedly paired together for a case, but of course, with these two, it takes a dark turn.

However, Hailey's unraveling over the Roy situation reaches a new height when she starts having panic attacks to Halstead's shock and concern. The secrecy is ripping her apart, and Voight doesn't seem concerned about it or her.

Will her and Voight's secret finally come out?!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The two-pronged approach continues on this revival of the beloved procedural.

Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle come to the aid of a former colleague who is implicated in tampering with evidence.

Maxine and the rest of the CSI team work on the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day, following the evidence to the salacious underbelly of the Las Vegas elite.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Peter is awake, and he may be the final nail in the coffin in Gary's freedom.

Detective Saunders has Gary in his sights, and Gary's alibi and lies are crumbling around him as a result, and potentially his future with Darcy and Liam as well.

Eddie finally sits down with Nicole, the woman who hit him, to learn the truth about what happened that night. Is it enough for Eddie to let this go?

10/9c The Sinner (USA)

One of the best mystery dramas currently on the air returns as Harry Ambrose, now retired, discovers he cannot so easily ignore his drive to investigate.

Harry and Sonya were wrecked after what Jamie Burns put them through, but they're still together and hoping a trip to a local island will refresh them.

And then Harry gets sucked into the lives of the Muldoon family when daughter, niece, and grandaughter Percy Muldoon seemingly steps off a cliff.

Thursday, October 14

The Medium (Shudder)

If you know anything about horror, you know that Asian horror can be some of the scariest out there.

Just in time for Halloween, Shudder releases a movie that pokes fun a little fun at all things scary with this chilling supernatural mockumentary that will give you sleepless nights.

Can a mockumentary still be scary? Looks like we get to find out!

What Happened, Brittany Murphy (HBO Max)

A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old.

Unanswered questions, controversial figures, and surrounded by speculation: what really happened to Brittany Murphy?

This two-part documentary explores her life beyond headlines, celebrating her legacy and investigating her tragic and untimely death.

It doesn't cover a lot of new material, but it does give this talented and seemingly joyful young woman's death a well-deserved deep dive.

Guilty Party (Paramount+)

Guilty Party follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer).

Toni has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she did not commit.

In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage, and her own tarnished past.

Kin (AMC+)

Amanda knows there's a rat and takes matters into her own hands. With Birdy's help, Frank makes a decision about Eric. Michael and Anna connect, but their reunion proves to be a bad idea. Eamon takes a short but meaningful trip.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

The season finale hits with a whopping load of change in store for the Cerritos crew. While assisting an Excelsior-class ship and a captain with NextGen credentials on a first contact mission, news comes to light that throws both lower decks and bridge crew into a tizzy.

Nothing is quite what it seems, and fans can expect to be left wanting M-O-R-E as the season draws to a close.

Canada's Drag Race (Wow Presents Plus and Crave)

Oh, Canada! It's time to feel true, north, strong, and fierce again.

Twelve new queens are strutting into the Werk Room to compete for the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.

There will be new challenges. There will be fabulous runways. There will be a new judging panel. And, of course, there will be shade!

Satisfy your sweet tooth by indulging in your next guilty pleasure.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

It's 1917, and Rita's on a mission. She just doesn't know what exactly the goal is, nor how she's meant to accomplish it.

Meanwhile, in storylines we actually care about, Jane breaks Kay out of persona prison.

Larry's reunion with his son, Paul, is sure to pull some heartstrings.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Well, now, when a heatwave hits Seattle, it might bring a different type of heat. Seriously, what is it when heat waves and sexytimes? Isn't it too hot for all that skin-to-skin contact and randiness?!

With it being a full year of Andy and Sullivan on the outs after his actions that betrayed Maya and the firehouse, Andy may be directing her sights toward BECKETT. Do with that what you must.

The heat also brings some chaos and fun cases, including the firehouse serving as a cooling center for the community and melting streets? Yeah, I don't know!

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

There's sure to be repercussions from Benson's standing up to Chief McGrath, or will he temporarily be on his best behavior while he waits for the right moment to reclaim his power?

Meanwhile, the team takes on what's sure to be a complicated case involving Tik Tok, with both parties making claims over the social media platform. It looks like a he-said/she-said case too, so McGrath won't be happy at all about SVU pursuing it.

And with a crossover coming up on Organized Crime, will there be any Benson/Stabler action on SVU too?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Stabler's going to have a tough time. He's deep, deep into the Albanian mob, and blowing his cover could be deadly, plus Bell's calling SVU in on potentially trafficked Albanian girls, including a missing waitress for whom Stabler has a fondness.

Stabler feels more and more drawn to Benson, too, but his cover requires him to continue having an affair with a mob boss' wife. How is THAT going to play out?

And will Benson have something to say about how Organized Crime screwed SVU over the last time the departments were supposed to work together?

This undercover operation is probably drawing to a close soon, too -- this is the fifth of an eight-hour arc -- so the drama should be even more intense from this point onward, too.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

It's happening! It's finally happening, you guys!

Addison is back at Grey Sloan Memorial, and she's as fabulous as ever! The season is off to a decent start and feels as if it's getting back to its roots and what made the show so enjoyable nearly decades ago, and the addition of Addison is only proving that.

Meredith's heat with Nick may take a break when she returns to Seattle, but it's okay because we're getting Mer and Addy scrubbing in together!

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

What the heck is going on with Landon?

There's a villain in his body, and it's down to the Super Squad to act accordingly.

Hope was widely viewed as a loophole that could stop Malivore at the end of the first season, but will the same ring true?

Posters are teasing her death and rebirth as a full-fledged tribrid!

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

The race is on to find Tonya, which means Cassie and Jenny are back together again.

Elsewhere, Wolf still has Ronald under his thumb, while Jerrie and Denise learn about Wolf's existence.

There are a lot of storylines happening this season, and this looks to be another wild episode of the sophomore hit.

Friday, October 15

Halloween Kills (Peacock)

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

Evil dies tonight.

YOU (Netflix)

Our favorite obsessive serial killer is back, and despite Badgley and the series' best efforts to discourage us from falling in love with Joe, he's way too good for us not to regard him as our DEEPLY problematic fave!

Jo and Love are now suburbanites and parents to a poor infant who doesn't stand a chance, and the killer couple next door concept is everything.

This delicious, addictive, killer drama just keeps getting better, and the impressive cast this season doesn't hurt!

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime Video)

Can a group of best friends keep a secret? Well, this time, that secret might come back to haunt them.

Inspired by the iconic 90s teen slasher (and novel by Lois Duncan), I Know What You Did Last Summer starts a new TV adaptation. Once again, an accidental death could tear these friends apart, or it could be the killer wanting to dish out revenge.

The first four episodes will launch simultaneously, with a new episode coming out every Friday.

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Higgins is back to Hawaii under the thumb of Mi-6.

She, Magnum, and Rick go undercover at a ritzy country club when a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member's golf clubs.

Also, Jin's niece, unaware of her uncle's shady past, asks him to speak at her school.

