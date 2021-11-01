ABC Winter Schedule: Black-ish Final Season, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy MIA

ABC is making some changes to its schedule as we approach 2022.

The network on Monday unveiled its plans.

Abbott Elementary is getting an earlier than anticipated premiere, touching down on the schedule Tuesday, December 7 in the 9:30 p.m. slot.

It will move to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, to make way for the final season of Black-ish.

ABC announced earlier this year that the Anthony Anderson-led comedy would be wrapping up.

Queens will stay put in its Tuesdays 10 p.m. slot with its midseason premiere the same night.

Reality staple, The Bachelor will return one night earlier, and this will be the first season without Chris Harrison at the helm.

Former star, Jesse Palmer, will be the host for the forthcoming season.

Wednesday, January 5 will feature the winter premieres of The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, and Home Economics.

The Chase will also take over for A Million Little Things, which will be on hiatus for a few months.

Limited series, Women of the Movement will launch Thursday, January 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is set to remain there for three weeks.

Return dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and Big Sky have not been announced, but they are all expected back in February or March.

Promised Land, meanwhile, is set to bow Monday, January 24, as The Good Doctor heads on hiatus.

Check out the full list of changes below.

Tuesday, December 7

9:30-10 p.m. Abbott Elementary (series premiere)

Monday, January 3

8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelor

Tuesday, January 4

9-9:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. black-ish

10-11 p.m. Queens

Wednesday, January 5

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. The Wonder Years

9-9:31 p.m. The Conners

9:31-10 p.m. Home Economics

10-11 p.m. The Chase

Thursday, January 6

8-10 p.m. Women of the Movement (series premiere)

Monday, January 24

10:01-11 p.m. Promised Land (series premiere)

What are your thoughts on the big changes coming to the network?

Hit the comments below.

