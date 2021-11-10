Dancing With the Stars Pro Hints at Departure

Dancing With the Stars could be losing one of its most popular faces.

Val Chmerkovskiy has had an impressive run on the 30th season of the ABC reality series.

However, his run with Olivia Jade Giannulli came to a grinding halt on Monday during Janet Jackson Night.

The pair became the latest couple to get the boot, just weeks ahead of the season finale.

Now, Chmerkovskiy is opening up about his future on the series, and we may already have seen the last of him.

"I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?" he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season."

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner to end it with."

Val has won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy twice during his run on the show; in 2015 with Rumer Willis and in 2016 with Laurie Hernandez.

While the star didn't clarify why he was planning to exit the series, he said that there were no burned bridges with the show.

"I hope I've served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it's mutually love and we'll see what happens in the future," he said.

It's certainly an ominous note to leave things, but the star clearly isn't ruling out a return down the line.

We know certain pro dancers take some time off before staging a triumphant return.

Heck, we don't even know if ABC will pick the show up for the 31st season.

It was once a mainstay on the schedule with two cycles a year, but that has been scaled back to one.

The ratings are still decent, but it will all come down to whether ABC sees the value in keeping the show around.

What are your thoughts on Val's potential departure?

Do you think the show should continue?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.