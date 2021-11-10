Gossip Girl Sets Thanksgiving Return: Watch OMG-Worthy New Trailer!

Are you ready to return to the Upper East Side?

HBO Max on Wednesday confirmed Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 will resume Thursday, November 25... just in time for Thanksgiving.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Audrey and Aki Search - Gossip Girl (2021)

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

"Part two of GOSSIP GIRL will continue to explore just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years," reads the official logline.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Happy Sisters - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 5

Part one debuted in July with six episodes, currently available to stream on HBO Max.

The new trailer sheds light on the shifting dynamics in this twisted group of friends as they try to outscheme each other.

The love triangle between Julien, Obi, and Zoya is poised to return and it's all thanks to the actions on the midseason finale.

Zoya is officially done with Julien, and that means only one thing:

Obie Sulks - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 5

War.

Monet is poised to re-enter the fold to take Zoya down, or so the trailer would lead us to believe. Wouldn't it be fun if she went after Julien instead?

We also get a glimpse of some OMG-worthy hookups that look set to switch things up.

The throuple that is Max, Aki, and Audrey does not appear to be going smoothly, and we also get a glimpse of Aki making out with a blonde in a car.

Luna Smiles - Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 6

The teachers are still very much a part of the show, and that may not be a bad thing. It looks like another fun season ahead.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be checking back into the Upper East Side?

