Hanna to Conclude With Season 3 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime's Hanna is closing in on an end date.

The hit drama returns for its third -- and final -- season Wednesday, November 24.

Showrunner David Farr broke the news to Entertainment Weekly, dishing that a three-season run was always in the cards.

Farr (The Night Manager) writes and executive produces.

Hanna is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give HANNA a third season,” said Farr when the third season was officially ordered.

“When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision."

"I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

“We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with HANNA.” Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added.

“Thanks to David Farr, Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of HANNA for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for Season three!"

If you keep up to speed with what happens on the show, then you're probably well aware that the show has been reaching a natural endpoint, so it will be fun to see how that shakes out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.