Julie Bowen to Star in and Executive Produce NBC Comedy Pilot

The Modern Family cast has been in the process of moving on since the beloved ABC comedy concluded in 2020.

Julie Bowen is the latest star to book a new gig.

Bowen is joining forces with NBC for a comedy pilot under a new deal with Universal Television.

The star's production company Bowen & Sons have closed a deal with Universal for a comedy penned by The Goldbergs writer Steve Basilone.

Variety is reporting that Bowen is set to play Lulu Wallace on the as-yet-untitled comedy.

Her character is a public relations professional who loses everything in her divorce, forcing her to return home for the first time in a decade.

Upon her return home, she helps her father save the Magic Manor from cancellation.

“Julie is an exceptionally talented actress and producer who has captivated audiences across the globe,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television.

“Her comedic wit, charisma and passion are infectious, and we have high hopes for her new magic infused family comedy at NBC."

"I have no doubt our partnership with Julie and her terrific team at Bowen & Sons will be a fun journey and prosperous venture.”

Bowen played Claire Dunphy on all 11 seasons of Modern Family, but the star has also appeared in many hit TV shows.

The Emmy Award-winning star has also appeared on ER, Boston Legal, and Lost.

She was attached to the CBS pilot The Big Bad Wolfe, which could still become a series, albeit with a new cast.

Bowen is also attached to star the forthcoming Netflix movie Mixtape and the HBO Max series The Fallout.

Bowen's latest role comes just week after her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara landed the lead role on Netflix's Griselda, where she will play Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The series is set to come from the Narcos team, while Vergara is also attached to EP.

What are your thoughts on Bowen's new role?

Hit the comments below.

