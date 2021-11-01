Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope's Death Destroy Malivore?

Legacies is finally going there.

Hope Mikaelson is dead, and she has a big decision to make.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 was supposed to be the Legacies Season 3 finale, so we should expect many big swings to shake things up.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Freya stopped by to help Hope with her transition to becoming the most powerful being in the world.

The issue is, Hope has the opportunity to sail off to peace and potentially reunite with her mother.

She can also choose to return as the Tribrid and defeat Malivore.

A lot is riding on "See You on the Other Side," and it seems like Hope will have a group of people on their way to help.

It's fitting that the young woman who has felt so alone in life has a whole group of people putting their lives on the line to help her.

Then again, Hope has put her life on the line far too many times.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) wrestles with her reality," reads the logline.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts the Super Squad to work together."

"Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) confides in Landon (Aria Shahghasemi)," the logline continues.

"Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) divulges some important information to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) sees a different side to Josie (Kaylee Bryant)."

We're inclined to believe Hope will be activating her Tribrid abilities in the coming episodes. It would make sense when you consider that Claire Holt is returning as Rebekah Mikaelson on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5.

The most likely scenario is that Hope will go on a rampage, and the next few episodes will be about everyone trying to help her through it.

The good aspect of this particular direction is that Legacies has embraced a darker side, and we hope it continues.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals excelled when they zeroed in on the darker parts of the supernatural.

The official teaser for the next episode is a lot of fun.

Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on the clip and the plot details?

Legacies continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.