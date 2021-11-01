Legacies Spoilers: Will Hope's Death Destroy Malivore?

Legacies is finally going there.

Hope Mikaelson is dead, and she has a big decision to make.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 was supposed to be the Legacies Season 3 finale, so we should expect many big swings to shake things up.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Freya stopped by to help Hope with her transition to becoming the most powerful being in the world.

The issue is, Hope has the opportunity to sail off to peace and potentially reunite with her mother.

She can also choose to return as the Tribrid and defeat Malivore.

A lot is riding on "See You on the Other Side," and it seems like Hope will have a group of people on their way to help.

It's fitting that the young woman who has felt so alone in life has a whole group of people putting their lives on the line to help her.

Then again, Hope has put her life on the line far too many times.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) wrestles with her reality," reads the logline.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts the Super Squad to work together."

"Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) confides in Landon (Aria Shahghasemi)," the logline continues. 

"Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) divulges some important information to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) sees a different side to Josie (Kaylee Bryant)."

We're inclined to believe Hope will be activating her Tribrid abilities in the coming episodes. It would make sense when you consider that Claire Holt is returning as Rebekah Mikaelson on Legacies Season 4 Episode 5.

The most likely scenario is that Hope will go on a rampage, and the next few episodes will be about everyone trying to help her through it.

The good aspect of this particular direction is that Legacies has embraced a darker side, and we hope it continues.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals excelled when they zeroed in on the darker parts of the supernatural.

The official teaser for the next episode is a lot of fun.

Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on the clip and the plot details?

Legacies continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Hope: There were really wonderful parts of my father, but what if I have all the other parts too? He used to always say that the good in me came from my mom. If I become more like him, what if I lose the only piece of her that I have left?
Freya: You are equal parts your father and mother, and she would never disappear without a fight, Ever since you were little, people were terrified of what you could become because they were afraid that you might turn out like your dad. But you know what I think? I loved Niklaus. He was complicated and flawed and loyal, and he would have let the world burn just to save the people he loved. But you, you’re willing to let go of someone you love to save innocent people that you’ll never even meet. So I think you’re already better than all of us, and that your father and mother would say the same.

The unthinkable may happen to me. I don’t know what I’ll choose in that moment, but I’ll need someone who will love me no matter what I choose. When that day comes, I want to be surrounded by people who are willing to look death in the face with me and not run. For once, I want someone to love me enough to stay and fight. Even if it is a lost cause. Because I’m worth it

