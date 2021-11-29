Magic Mike: Channing Tatum Returns for Third Movie at HBO Max

HBO Max will be the exclusive home to the sequel of a successful Warner Bros. property.

According to Deadline, the Magic Mike franchise is getting a third chapter, with Channing Tatum set to return for Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Tatum played Mike Lane in the first two movies, and given the title of the new flick, it sounds like the movie will conclude the franchise.

Then again, it could lead to a TV show or spinoff movies on the streaming service.

In fact, an unscripted series titled Finding Magic Mike is set to bow on the streamer on December 16.

Streaming services have been reaching into the back catalogs of the media conglomerates that own them in an effort to drive subscriber numbers.

Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin are also set to return for the next chapter.

The first two films amassed nearly $300 million worldwide, so there is a desire for the movies.

What's more, a successful stage show followed in 2017.

Titled Magic Mike Live, it kicked off in Las Vegas, but made its way to international markets shortly after.

In a testament to the success of the live show, Magic Mike Live will return in April for a multi-year North American tour.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” said Tatum.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the ‘Magic Mike’ choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh added.

Magic Mike's Last Stand joins an original movie development slate at HBO Max that includes Evil Dead Rise, Bat Girl, House Party, and The Father of the Bride.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.