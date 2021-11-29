Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale Reacts to Reboot, Offers Advice to New Stars

A new generation of Pretty Little Liars will get underway on HBO Max in 2022, and one of the original stars has some advice for the newbies.

Lucy Hale chatted with TV Line about the forthcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

"I have a feeling their lives are about to drastically change, like ours did," the Aria Montgomery star shared with the outlet.

"When I was doing Pretty Little Liars, I was always thinking about the next year," she said of her time on the series.

"I was never in the moment, so I missed a lot of the little moments."

"We were worrying about things we shouldn’t be worrying about," Hale added.

The former star went on to give some advice to the new stars.

"It’s very vague, but my advice is just to enjoy it."

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she continued.

"People are going to love you guys, and I’m definitely going to be watching," she added.

"All the love to everyone involved."

Hale's comments also seemingly shut the door on any potential stars from the original series stopping by.

Then again, PLL: The Perfectionists did not go down a treat with fans.

That show brought Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish from the main series to lead a spinoff.

It was canceled after a single season, leaving fans without zero resolution.

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart,” reads the official show description.

“Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago. as well as their own.”

Bailee Madison,, and Maia Reficco are set to lead the cast.

The original Pretty Little Liars aired from 2010-17 and also starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, Ian Harding, Bianca Lawson, Laura Leighton, Chad Lowe, Shay Mitchel,l Nia Peeples, Tyler Blackburn, and Andrea Parker.

The new take comes from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo is on board to exec produce the drama alongside Aguirre-Sacasa.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as canon and do something different," they said in a statement when HBO Max placed a series order.

"So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

HBO Max rebooted Gossip Girl earlier this year, and the show went on to break records.

It managed to snag a quick renewal for Season 2.

Hale currently stars on the AMC+ original series Ragdoll.

What are your thoughts on Hale's comments regarding the reboot?

Hit the comments below.

