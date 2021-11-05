Queens: Eve to Miss Several Episodes as Star Goes on Maternity Leave

One of the fall's best new shows will feature less of one of its most prominent stars.

Per Deadline, Eve will be missing from several episodes of Queen Season 1.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," the rapper shared last month on social media.

The good news is that Brianna (Eve's character) will be getting an open-ended exited, which means she can return to the show down the line if it gets a second season order at ABC.

Eve resides in the UK and has been commuting to Atlanta to film the music-tinged drama.

Queens has not broken out in the ratings, attracting an average of 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in live + same day ratings.

But the TV industry no longer only looks at those numbers. It is very possible the show is much bigger when delayed viewing is factored.

The social media presence from the show alone would make you think that it is a buzzy drama, so time will tell whether it stands the test of time to snag a renewal.

The series follows Brianna, Jill, Valeria, and Naomi, who once appeared as the "Nasty Bitches" girl group in the 1990s.

Together, the four of them not only turned the world of hip-hop upside down but also achieved legendary status through their music.

The four women are now in their forties, unworldly and largely estranged.

By reuniting the four, there is now a chance to return to old fame and vigor.

But will the former megastars, also known as Professor Sex, Butter Pecan, Da Thrill, and Xplicit Lyrics, manage to achieve this ambitious goal?

It's been a very good series thus far, and the cast is solid.

The robust cast includes Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Sele, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy Norwood.

