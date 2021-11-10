Queer as Folk Reboot: Kim Cattrall Lands Recurring Role

Kim Cattrall may not be reuniting with her Sex and the City co-stars for HBO Max's forthcoming reboot, but she does have a string of projects in the works.

Peacock has announced the beloved actress has joined the cast of its upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.

Cattrall will play a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots, according to the streaming service.

While the actress is not a series regular, she has been billed as a recurring guest star, meaning she will pop up sporadically throughout the first season of the show.

The new take "is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy," according to the streamer.

Cattrall joins a cast that already includes the following stars:

- Devin Way (he/him) (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) will play a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community.

- ​Fin Argus (he/him/they/them) (Clouds, The Gifted) will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real world experience.

- Jesse James Keitel (she/her) (Big Sky), who will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.

- ​Candace Grace (they/them) (Acts of Crime) will play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

- Johnny Sibilly (he/him) (Hacks, Pose) will play a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. ​

- Ryan O’Connell (he/him) (Special, Will & Grace) will play a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

The series has been in the works for a few years and was recently shifted to Peacock with a series order.

Cattrall, meanwhile, is also set to appear on Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

The star's most recent TV role was as the main attraction on FOX's Filthy Rich.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.