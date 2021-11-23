Ray Donovan Movie: Premiere Date & Trailer!

The story of Ray Donovan is not over.

Showtime has confirmed Ray Donovan: The Movie is set to premiere on Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will replay across all platforms on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 p.m.

The film follows the hit drama series’ seven-season run on the network and stars Liev Schreiber in his Emmy® nominated role.

Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film. Pretty cool, right?

Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother Bunchy, and Pooch Hall as the Donovan’s half-brother Daryll.

The cast also includes Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan, and Oscar® winner Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan.

During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild and Critics’ Choice award nominations.

"The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage," reads the official logline.

"It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

The series was canceled, leaving fans who watched the show for years without resolution, and there were rumblings that the show would return in some capacity.

The cast wanted to come back to give fans closure, and Showtime played ball when it announced in February that a movie would be produced.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” Showtime's Gary Levine said in a statement when the pickup was revealed.

"And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

While the term "wrap-up" has been used often with movies premiering following the conclusion of a beloved series, there's no telling whether this could lead to more projects in the Ray Donovan universe.

Time will tell.

Alas, you can watch the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Do you want this movie to wrap up the show?

