Ray Donovan Spinoff Set at Paramount+ with Guy Ritchie Directing

Buckle up, Ray Donovan fans. There's more to the hit crime drama coming soon.

After the poorly received television ending and the subsequent movie following, fans are still hungry for more of the Donovan family.

Fortunately for fans, Deadline reports that there's a new Ray Donovan series coming to Paramount+ later this year.

Here's everything we know about the new series offshoot coming to Paramount+ later this year.

The Donovans to Come From Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know

The Donovans is loosely based on the original Showtime drama, but there will be some major changes.

Guy Ritchie is set to direct and executive produce, with Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett penning all 10 episodes of the series.

The series acts as an extension of the Ray Donovan franchise from Showtime/MTV Studios and 101 Studios.

The Donovans is to take place in Europe, focusing on the family as they do their best fixing work in London.

The series will show family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfolding, and betrayal around every corner.

The Donovans follows two generations of gangsters, the businesses they run, their complex relationships, and the one man they can call to fix all their problems.

Right now, the cast is unknown, and we may not see Liev Schreiber back as Ray Donovan, but the new cast is sure to give fans a run for their money.

The series will be available for streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime tier later this year.

The Dononvans Executive Producers are a Crime Drama Dream Team

The Donovans is executive produced by Ritchie, Bennett, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Ivan Atkinson.

Ritchie most recently created and directed The Gentleman, an eight-part drama series set for premiere on March 7 on Netflix.

The series is based on his 2019 Miramax film.

Ritchie is also known for directing the Sherlock Holmes franchise starring Robert Downey Jr., and Disney's Aladdin, and he wrote and directed The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.

Bennett created, produced, and wrote all episodes of Top Boy, a crime drama series that follows drug dealing and gang violence in London.

He is also the creator, writer, and showrunner of the anticipated TV adaptation of The Day of The Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Between Ritchie and Bennett's expertise along with their crew of producers, The Donovans is sure to be a smash hit in the crime drama world.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment, and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," Bennett said of The Donovans.

"At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact."

"We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will -- inevitably -- impact on our own lives," Bennett concluded.

Hopefully The Donovans revival will have a more solid ending than the original ending of Ray Donovan Season 7.

