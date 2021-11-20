Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 7

Did Danny and Baez manage to find out the truth?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7, the duo set out to find the cuiprit who assaulted a shop owner.

Can of Worms - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6

The investigation was hindered by a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Erin's suspicions about someone on her team came back to haunt her.

What did she learn about the person?

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Online

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Quotes

Danny: I love these.
Baez: Bodega robberies?

Erin: This is a misdemeanor drug charge.
Kim: I realize it's below your pay grade.
Erin: It's below this office's pay grade.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7

