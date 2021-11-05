Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Stabler and Brewster manage to get results out of Reggie?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7, the duo set out to force Reggie's hand by paying attention to his insecurities.



Meanwhile, Belle and Nova worked together to protect each other's secrets.

Elsewhere, Agnes made a desperate choice for her family's wellbeing.

Did it blow up in her face?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Reggie: Like I want to talk to you, the guy who betrayed me. You're my ride or die Reg. No. You're a cop.
Stabler: At least I didn't sell you out like your family did.

Bell: Hey. What's your plan?
Stabler: Fly by the seat of my pants and try not to do anything stupid.



