Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 6

at .

Did Conrad's patient destroy the credibility of the hospital?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 6, a high-security crisis kicked off at Chastain.

Drug Raid -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Bell and Raptor both tried to get the same position at the hospital, leading to some shocking developments.

Elsewhere, Leela got a visit from her sister and it revealed a big secret about the past.

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Kit: Dr. Sutton.
Billie: How many times do I have to call you because these ICU doctors won't give my patients enough pain meds? Look, I know it's not your fault, Kit, but it's your hospital, and if my patients can't get relief...
Kit: It complicates their recovery.
Billie: How do you expect me to do my job when not everybody is doing theirs?

Gigi: Are you going to the hospital where mommy used to work?
Conrad: You remember, sweetie, I don't work at the hospital anymore. I have a private practice now because I want to spend more time with you and Mr. Giraffe.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 6

The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Photos

Treating Jackson -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
Overworked Devon -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
Drug Raid -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
At Knifepoint - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
Patient in Crisis - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
Casual but Classy - tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 5
  3. The Resident Season 5 Episode 6
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 6