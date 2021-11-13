What to Watch: The Great, Cowboy Beebop, Wheel of Time

While broadcast networks begin their umpteenth hiatus for various shows, you can count on streaming platforms to deliver.

This week, there are some terrific additions from Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Acorn TV, and Sundance NOW.

Find out what's worth a look below, and let us know what you'll be watching in the comments!

Saturday, November 13

Arcane: League of Legend (Netflix)

Act 2 of this cultural phenomenon drops at midnight PT to satisfy the hordes of League of Legends fans clamoring for the next installment of this Piltover/Zaun epic narrative.

A ten-year (approx) time jump brings us back to Runeterra as Jayce and Viktor enjoy the success of their Hex Gates, and Viktor looks for the next application of Hex Tech.

Meanwhile, Silco's been busy, and the sisters' reunion -- facilitated somehow by the kick-ass, all-growed-up Caitlyn -- may not be as joyous as we could hope.

8/7c My Christmas Family Tree (Hallmark)

Our friend, Andrew Walker, stars with Aimee Teegarden and James Tupper in this movie about old and new connections.

What makes a family? That's part of the discussion of this heartwarming Christmas movie, in which a young woman finds her birth father by DNA match.

She soon learns that there is a lot more to family than blood.

8/7c A Picture Perfect Holiday (Lifetime)

Grab your cocoa and snuggle up because Lifetime's Christmas movies are back!

Lifetime holiday veteran Tatyana Ali stars in this adorable movie about a fashion photographer who goes to a photography retreat and ends up sharing a cabin with an opposite travel photographer who tests her at every turn due to a double booking.

As you can imagine, cuteness ensues, especially when they befriend a queer couple who rival the leads in romances that you root for with all of your hearts.

Sunday, November 14

8:30/7:30c Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

It's Sad Girl Fall, baby, and Oprah hosts an event with the ultimate sad girl icon, Adele, as she performs music from her first single in six freaking years!

To say we've been waiting for this for ages would be an understatement. If you've had Adele's "Easy on Me" on repeat as you lament a breakup you may not have even had while working through a bottle of wine; then you may want to stock up and settle in for this special.

It's two full hours of catching up with Adele and new music. Bring on all the FEELS!

9/8c Succession (HBO)

Waystar/Royco has to deliver on their annual meeting in the midst of all of the upheaval.

Will it provide Kendall the opportunity he needs to shake things up a little more from the outside in?

The latest promo sure indicates it will be nothing less than a clusterfrak, so we're in for a good time.

9/8c Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

The search for Matt Caldwell begins, getting the whole town involved.

Harrison and Dexter get to know one another. Angela and Audrey are both intrigued by this newcomer.

Somewhere, a young woman is held captive -- will she escape or succumb to the dark forces at work in Iron Lake?

Tune in for another thrilling episode of Dexter: New Blood!

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Oh, they're coming in hot with this on, literally!

We're picking up where the previous episode left off with that explosion at Fred's house, and Nolan and Bailey join forces to track down this killer, except that person may find Nolan first, and it doesn't look pretty!

If you thought the treasure hunt shenanigans were over, know that Chen and Bradford's bet extends, and Grey is in charge of determining who wins. And this is all while they arrest a series of female criminals.

Monday, November 15

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV)

Welcome to Saint Victoire, a town full of treasure… and trouble! T

ravel to breathtaking France this fall with popular TV actress Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant), who stars as the lead in The Madame Blanc Mysteries, a charming, cozy new series that's been described as "witty, feelgood fare" (Telegraph).

All six episodes of the lighthearted Acorn TV Original series The Madame Blanc Mysteries are now available for press to watch on Screeners.com. The first two episodes premiere on November 15 on Acorn TV, with new episodes on Mondays through December 13.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

When disaster strikes at a local hospital, the 118 is on the scene to help mitigate the damage.

This hospital happens to be the one David works in. And he's smack in the middle of a surgery when all hell breaks loose.

This looks to be an action-heavy hour and one with a good dose of Michael, which is never a bad thing!

8/7c All American (The CW)

Spencer has a decision to make!

The teenager feels the weight of his actions, but will the words of someone close to him make it all click into place?

Olivia is looking to the future as she tries to snag a coveted internship.

Then there's Coop, who feels betrayed by Layla after learning a shocking secret.

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

The returnees finally get access to the outside world, but how will they cope with their newfound freedom?

We also learn a little bit more about Dr. Andre's past during the Harlem Renaissance.

Check out what's in store for the 4400 in this week's exciting new episode!

9/8c The Big Leap (FOX)

We're still incredibly hurt that more of you aren't watching this delightful series that desperately needs and deserves a renewal. But that doesn't compare to how we feel about the latest development with Paula.

Despite the tragic nature of this storyline, The Big Leap is bringing joy and humor as always, and they sure as hell know how to throw a party when the episode teases that Mike and Paula may be getting hitched.

Ain't no party like a Big Leap party, and we don't want a Big Leap party ever to stop!

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise -- The Caribbean (TLC)

If you missed out on this 90 Day Fiance franchise series when it aired on Discovery +, you can tune in to see what all the drama is about on TLC.

Four couples, including Americans and those from the Caribbean, find love, drama, and opportunism with one another, and it goes about as well as you'd expect.

Check out a teaser of what to expect below!

From fling to fiance! 💍It's K1 or K-done. Don't miss the premiere of #90DayFiance: Love in Paradise Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/n4eOxrqELa — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) November 12, 2021

10/9 c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Ordinary Joe returns to deal with the aftermath of Ordinary Joe Episode 6, and it's brutal. Rockstar Joe tries to support Amy after Bobby Diaz dies, but how will he react if she confesses she slept with Bobby before he died?

Meanwhile, Cop Joe and Amy are dealing with the consequences of turning Bobby in.

Nurse Joe just had a reunion with his alcoholic Uncle Frank and wants to get him some help.

Tuesday, November 16

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

Charley makes some serious plans for her future while Micah and Isaiah clear the air. But will the Bordelon family be able to save their family farm before the Landrys take it over?

And with Darla about to give birth, you won't want to miss this season finale!

It's the final episode this season. Tune in to the #QUEENSUGAR season finale this Tuesday at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/qQZyorT9qM — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) November 12, 2021

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

They grow up so fast, don't they? A new group of interns starts their first day at Chastain, and Devon is the one showing them the ropes.

For those of you who aren't digging Billie's biological son, Trevor, well, the bad news is that he's among the class of interns, and it means we'll be seeing a lot more of him. The good news is that even though he's back on his BS, Conrad is there to set the kid straight.

He's also there to offer some support to AJ (and a hug that made us teary) since AJ's mother has another health scare and is dying. Can The Resident, like chill?!

8/7c FBI (CBS)

Maggie may mess things up and land herself in some hot water. Family has a funny way of doing that to you, though.

The team investigates the kidnapping of a young girl and has to help the family settle a debt they owe to a neighborhood crime gang.

But Maggie isn't on her top game for the case when her sister returns from rehab and sends her on a tailspin.

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

The mystery keeps getting more intriguing.

It's a good thing La Brea got renewed since I doubt all the questions will be answered in the final three episodes. Rebecca lands in the sinkhole with news for Eve that Gavin needs help. The big problem is that Eve no longer seems to know who Gavin is.

Gavin recognizes so much of the 10,000 BC world. Has he been there before? What will this mean for the Harris family?

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

New Amsterdam Fanatics have spoken, and they are NOT happy with the developments this season. If you're one of them, join the others in the comment section of our latest review.

But the cartoon villainy of Veronica Fuentes may finally come to an end with the help of the very woman who put her in charge in the first place.

What's the final straw that has Max and Karen presenting the board with a chance to vote Veronica out? Well, it's her treatment of undocumented immigrants who are rushed to the hospital after a terrible fire.

In the meantime, we're still reeling from the firing of 148 of New Amsterdam's finest, including our favorite supporting characters. What about them?!

10/9c Queens (ABC)

The Queens prepare for their big comeback performance at the American Music Awards, but it may fall apart before they even get there when Jill fails to show up at practice while basking in her new life as an out and proud queer icon.

Brianna still grieves Jeff while facing another wrinkle in his past infidelity in the form of a pregnant mistress, and Valeria fears she has a stalker.

The drama is only just getting started on this soapy, dope new series you should be watching.

10/9c Chucky (Syfy/USA)

The drama is mounting in Hackensack as the bodies continue to mount.

With Mayor Cross and her family being called into question, there's a lot of drama as more secrets about the past come to light.

As Nica tries to break free from Charles and Tiffany, she finds herself in a harrowing situation.

Wednesday, November 17

Lies and Deceit (Netflix)

It's the global premiere of this hit six-episode Spanish thriller, and if you're into anything of the Lifetime variety, then you'll find this one intriguing.

It's a he-said/she-said situation that will have you on the edge of your seat and in the dark on who's telling the truth until the very end, when a woman wakes up, realizing she's been drugged and sexually assaulted, and suspects it was a well-respected surgeon who did the misdeeds.

Christmas Flow (Netflix)

If you're sensing a theme, then go with it and don't pay us any mind for trying to get you into the holiday spirit.

Grab your reading glasses for this French series, as it requires subtitles, but when you have a premise about a misogynistic rapper and a woke feminist journalist unexpectedly falling in love when they spend the holidays together, it's worth it.

It's the anti-Hallmark with this hilarious Christmas series that doesn't have a wholesome bone in its body but looks fun as hell anyway.

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

Heather and Naseer have it out after they each targeted the other at the tribal council. Shan's dominance starts to turn off her closest allies. Will she be able to pull them back in? The endgame is beginning to rear its head -- who will emerge as the power players controlling the narrative?

It's Survivor, with all the twists and turns we've come to expect from this new era! Don't miss it!

8/7 Walker (The CW)

It's time to stop whoever is spying on the Walkers! Cordell finds the spying bug and partners with Denice Davidson to find the culprit. This won't go well when she learns one of the culprits is her soon-to-be ex-husband.

This could get downright ugly with Liam's hatred and distrust of the Davidsons and Dan's hatred and jealousy of the Walkers. It looks like a must-see drama.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The mission to find out the truth about David Hodges intensifies, but a surprising piece of evidence threatened to change everything.

Meanwhile, an abandoned horse covered in blood led the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers.

What did they learn?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

It's first date jitters for a girl, Katherine, as she dives back into that dating pool again, only this time she's expanded her horizons.

Katherine's feelings for Shance were an awakening, so she's on her first date with a woman, and the thirst is strong, but so is the awkwardness and timidity.

Elsewhere, the situation with Maggie's stalker gets serious when she receives a drawing of her likeness, and her new boyfriend, Cam, urges her to take this seriously.

Thursday, November 18

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

No rules, no regrets. The best years of their lives are about to begin.

Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renee Rapp), and Whitney (Alya Chanelle Scott) at New England's prestigious Essex College.

I've seen the first few episodes, and it brings to mind Girls, but with girls that you can understand. If you take a chance, it could become your latest obsession.

Hollington Drive (Sundance Now)

On a summer evening, in the seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive, 10-year-old Alex Boyd is declared missing.

As grief tears through the community, sisters Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Helen (Rachael Stirling) fight to hold their lives and their families together.

Secrets and lies begin to surface as long-held façades falter.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

Vanessa Hudges is at it again, or should we say three times?

If you loved The Princess Switch and thought Hudgens in dual roles was double the fun, then you'll get a thrill out of her upping her game and playing THREE roles at once this time.

You can watch Hudgens attempt to pull a Maslany in the third of what has become a Princess Switch franchise, when Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's dramatic cousin, Fiona, to retrieve a priceless heirloom and pull off a heist while also finding love.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The first midseason finale will be a litmus test for the staying power of this newest member of the Star Trek family.

How will Dal rally the team to stay safe and sane with the Protostar and its crew trapped by the Planet of Desires AND the Diviner and Drednok en route?

How will they escape the planet? Will they share what the planet offered them with the others? Is this all a team-bonding exercise? Will Janeway's explanation of the Federation be able to guide them to a better life?

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The hotly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere finally takes off as Michael Burnham and the crew of the Discovery faces yet another galaxy-ending situation.

Tune in to see who is in the captain's seat. Tune in for Adira and Jet and Grudge and all the favorites you've been missing.

Will the Sphere Data evolve once again? Will Book's spore drive connection bring him and Stamets closer? Will Gray be able to manifest again?

With so many questions, which ones will be answered? Tune in and find out!

Canada's Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus and Crave)

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

Did Dembe manage to proceed? The latest episode finds complications for Red, and the Task Force as Dembe's allegiance to the FBI was called into question. The team tried to tackle a case involving military technology.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

It seems it may be less fire and action and a whole lot of angst and emotions when both stations settle down to celebrate Thanksgiving in the aftermath of the explosion and losses. Dean's death is still heavily felt as Vic and Gibson struggle with his absence while honoring him as best as they can.

Bailey's attachment to Pru is jeopardized when Dean's parents are determined to take Pru away from Bailey and Warren. Have we mentioned how upset we are about this entire story arc? We will not get over this senseless death, ever!

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Y'all, Mer is really lowkey saying "eff them kids" again, huh?

The weather and flight complications mean that Mer will not be making it back to Seattle to spend Thanksgiving with her children, but do you know who she can kick it with in the interim? The lustrous-haired, blue-eyed, full course meal of another variety, Nick.

Meanwhile, things may get awkward when Amelia and Link host the Thanksgiving family dinner together, and Amelia is as disastrous in the kitchen as she is in her love life. So, we'll be getting Amelink scenes, but at what cost?

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

The humanity switch is off, and Hope needs to make some big plans for her future.

The Super Squad tries to find a way to get through to her, but there is so much they don't know about her abilities.

With Triad Industries back at the forefront, a stunning revelation changes everything.

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Things are heating up in Montana!

While Cassie and Jenny try to extract themselves from another gunfight, Max ends up telling her mom (and her mom's terrible boyfriend) more about the trouble she's found herself in.

And we've finally got some worlds colliding, as Mark finds himself face-to-face with Wolf Legarski.

Friday, November 19

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

This live-action adaptation of the legendary anime series stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

With many of the original creators on board as consultants, the series faithfully follows the anthology-esque narrative arc while updating the action for modern audiences.

What's fascinating about the authenticity of this version is that they manage to recreate the anime feel and look of the source series in live-action. Trust me; there will be moments when your brain is sure that you're watching something animated. But you're NOT.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

Get ready because Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar return in the third installment of Netflix's The Princess Switch franchise.

When the infamous Star of Peace disappears from the castle, Stacy and Margaret must ask Margaret's cousin Stacy for help in retrieving it.

Can they trust her thieving cousin with something so valuable, and what will happen on this holiday heist when a triple switch occurs?

The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon's heavily-anticipated high fantasy series heads to the streamer with the first three episodes.

Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine and leads a brilliant cast of young adults across a world-spanning magical journey.

The first season will consist of eight episodes and has already been renewed for a second season. Based on Robert Jordan's sprawling fantasy book series of the same name.

The Great (Hulu)

The Royals return!!

The Great Season 2 finds Catherine's coup working quite well; if only Peter didn't keep getting in her way.

This brilliantly funny mix of comedy, facts, and fiction from Mother Russia goes the distance again, and you do not want to miss it.

