Young Sheldon: Simon Helberg To Reprise Big Bang Theory Role!

The Big Bang Theory may be over, but the franchise continues with the prequel series Young Sheldon.

In an exciting development, Simon Helberg is set to return to the franchise with a voice role on an upcoming installment of Young Sheldon.

The episode, airing November 18, focuses on Sheldon's introduction to the world of engineering.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon,” said executive producer Steven Molaro in a statement.

“But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines."

"Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true."

"Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz," reads the statement.

"Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering professor ­– it’s absolutely one of our best episodes.”

Young Sheldon, currently in its fifth season, stars Iain Armitage in the title role, alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Matt Hobby.

Jim Parsons also plays the voice of Sheldon.

The Big Bang Theory is an award-winning comedy series that aired from 2007-19.

It went out with one of the better series finales in recent memory, and remained a heavy hitter in the ratings throughout.

Young Sheldon has been the perfect spinoff because it is very different from its predecessor.

CBS has already issued renewals for another two seasons because the show is such a big hit.

This is not the first time stars from TBBT have appeared on Young Sheldon, and it won't be the last.

The series has managed to craft a compelling plot for all the characters.

The series continues Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

