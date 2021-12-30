ABC Cheat Sheet: The Rookie, A Million Little Things, & Big Sky Could be Canceled

The 2021-22 season has not been great for ABC.

Its roster of shows continued to sag in the ratings, leaving many on the bubble for renewal or cancellation.

TV Fanatic is examining the numbers and whether they spell doom for your favorite shows.

Will your favorite shows make the cut for another season?

Scroll down to get up to speed.

Grey's Anatomy - Likely Renewal

You would think being the top-rated scripted series on the network would spell certain renewal.

But contract negotiations make aging series more difficult to predict.

Grey's Anatomy is down almost 38% in the demo this year, averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the demo.

The series remains a huge hit in delayed viewing, surging to 6.67 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

If Ellen Pompeo agrees to return, the show will go on.

Station 19 - Certain Renewal

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff is averaging 4.56 million viewers and a 0.63 rating in the demo.

The show is produced at a fraction of the cost of the parent series, and if Grey's ends, the spinoff could continue to thrive.

It builds to 6.27 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

it will be back.

The Goldbergs - Likely Renewal

The series is averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

It rises to 4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating with a week of delayed viewing factored in.

There have been rumors that the show is ending, but it's hard to imagine ABC letting it go without a pre-planned conclusion.

The Conners - Certain Renewal

The series is down, but not out.

It is averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the demo.

It soars to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It will be back.

The Wonder Years - Could Go Either Way

The on-air ratings are passable (2.5 million/0.46 rating), but the DVR numbers are not strong.

it rises to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating within a week.

It will all come down to whether ABC needs the show next season.

The Good Doctor - Certain Renewal

The show is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers build to 7.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It is ABC's most-watched drama on the DVR front.

It will be back.

Home Economics - Likely Cancellation

The comedy series has lost a lot of ground in its second season.

It is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

It builds to just 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The network has a string of new shows already on deck, so there's a good chance this comedy will not land a pickup.

Big Sky - Could Go Either Way

The live ratings and buzz have all but disappeared for this ABC drama.

The show is off 40% in the demo, averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.32 rating.

It soars to 6.17 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

This suggests there is an audience, but it does not watch the show live.

The Rookie - Could Go Either Way

2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating is not great.

The show does command big gains in DVR, rising to 6.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The show will be renewed if the network needs another drama.

Queens - Certain Cancellation

This new drama is not performing well.

It is averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the demo.

It rises to 1.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

With the amount of ABC bubble dramas, there's no room on the schedule for Queens.

A Million Little Things - Likely Cancellation

This ABC drama has always been a magnet for delayed viewing.

In live + same-day metrics, it is ABC's lowest-rated scripted series.

It averages 1.9 million viewers and a 0.28 rating.

it surges to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

ABC will only renew so many bubble shows, and Big Sky and The Rookie will be renewed first.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.