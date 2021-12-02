Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher in First Trailer for Prime Video Drama

Alan Ritchson has an exciting new role, and we are very convinced.

Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming series Reacher, based on the novels by Lee Child.

All eight episodes of the first season of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life," reads the official synopsis.

"Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served."

"When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years."

"The cops immediately arrest him, and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime," the logline continues.

"While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher's keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with."

"One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall."

The freshman season of Reacher is based on Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor, and is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Further cast includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, and Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ.

The cast also includes Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) as Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie.

It is rounded out by Currie Graham (Murder in the First) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale.

In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Check out the explosive trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you be watching when the show debuts?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.