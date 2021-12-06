A.P. Bio Canceled at Peacock

A.P. Bio has reached the end of its life.

Peacock has canceled the comedy series after four seasons, according to series creator Mike O'Brien.

“I’m sad to announce that A.P. Bio will not be renewed for a fifth season,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

“But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation."

"And to Peacock [and Universal Television] for giving us two more seasons after that."

"This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved.”

A.P. Bio launched on NBC in 2018, and while it never had a big audience, it received acclaim.

NBC pulled the plug after two seasons, and Peacock quickly ordered a third season.

With the most recent cancellation, it sounds like the show is over for good.

Then again, the TV industry has proven over the last decade that any show can return.

The series stars Glenn Howerton as a college professor named Jack Griffin.

He's not working at the school by choice and has been forced to teach biology after missing out on his dream job.

Patton Oswalt also stars as school principal Ralph Durbin, while Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique play the other teachers in the school.

Many of Peacock's original scripted shows have not survived beyond their first seasons, with Punky Brewster and Brave New World each getting the cut after their freshman seasons.

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol is expected to continue after a recent push on NBC.

New dramas Girl in the Woods and One of Us Is Lying are awaiting word on their futures, while Saved by the Bell is awaiting word on a third season pickup.

According to reports, Peacock is prepping a major overhaul in 2022, which could lead to an exodus of current shows.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.