Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Little Boxes

We are never going to escape Ronald.

I am so sorry to be the bearer of such bad news, but for whatever reason, we will forever have to deal with Ronald in some way, and if locked up Ronald wasn't bad enough, we're now back to free Ronald.

That's right. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 7 saw Ronald become a free man, walking down a lonely highway, presumably on his way to ruin someone else's life. Tell me where you've heard this story before?

Due to Big Sky's incredibly frustrating fall schedule, the series loses all of the momenta it has going for it every time it disappears for weeks at a time. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 was excellent, and the continuation of events here loses its allure because it takes a few minutes to even remember where things were left.

Right away, it was apparent that Mark wasn't going to die because that's not something you drop in the first thirty seconds. It also wouldn't have been an intelligent move for Wolf since he doesn't know who else knows Mark went to see him.

It made the most sense for him to let Mark go, think he's a weirdo, and then go about terrorizing as he does.

Unfortunately for Wolf, the subsequent encounter after Mark's arrival set off a chain reaction that ended with Ronald again a menace out on the streets.

Scarlet has proven herself to be psychotic but smart. So it's been a wonder how easily she was able to be controlled by Wolf and Agatha for so long, but then again, she was pretty damn desperate, too. You're much more susceptible to manipulation when you're at a low point.

But her daughter was the thing that finally sparked something inside her and caused her to fight back. However, putting her faith in Ronald will never be a good move because you can't trust Ronald.

Will he set off to find Phoebe and bring her back? Maybe. Will he get swayed along the way to engage in his own self-interests? Absolutely.

Ronald is who he is. And at the end of the day, he's beholden to himself only, and if it doesn't make sense for him to get Phoebe, he will not have an issue deviating from the script.

I also find it hard to believe he's in any rush to get back to that ranch, even if Scarlet is there. Being under Wolf's thumb was probably worse for him than being in prison.

And has anything about the troopers been mentioned since earlier this season when that creepy one died after warning Cassie that someone was watching her? Was that storyline completely abandoned, or with Ronald out and about, is it destined to pop up again?

Speaking of Cassie, she wasn't around nearly enough in this hour, but she did get a moment with Mark that was a very long time in the making.

Love triangles need to die a fiery death. BUT if they're going to be employed, make them juicy, messy, and entertaining.

They've set up the triangle between Cassie, Mark, and Jerrie for some time now, but it's been pretty stale because nothing was happening for the longest time. Not until Mark kissed Jerrie before her departure and Cassie finally came around to the adorably dorky Marshall.

We finally got our first taste of mess with Cassie laying a kiss on an unsuspecting Mark while he was in the middle of some kind of speech that was going nowhere fast.

At first, it seemed like maybe he was trying to say he got his wires crossed with Cassie? Like, perhaps he realized his unrequited crush was something he needed to get over (whether or not that has anything to do with Jerrie remains to be seen).

But it was also really hard to tell what he was getting at. If you have a theory, please let me know in the comments because it's annoying that it wasn't more clear what exactly he was trying to get at.

The kiss itself, though, was full of heat and chemistry, and when Mark pulled back a bit and just looked at Cassie like she was the only thing in the world, you couldn't help but feel that. He's been waiting for Cassie to do something, and now that she has, what does it mean for him?

And what also stinks about this triangle is that you want to root for everyone. They're all good people who deserve happiness, love, and good things. It's not like it's easy to just cancel out one relationship for the other because they both work.

I don't envy Mark as he tries to work through the muck now. But please do give us all the drama, Big Sky!

Elsewhere, how is Travis a cop?

Like, do we all agree something doesn't add up with him at all? Being undercover means a new set of rules, but why in the hell, when left all alone, is he taking T-Lock to the middle of nowhere with a gun pointed at his head? Is there not a better way to handle that situation?

Especially because everything is very quickly falling apart at the seams. Travis could have very easily died. Smiley is dead. And the cartel is not stopping until they find out who took their drugs and money.

Basically, we need to see Travis's boss or something because one plus one does not equal two right now when it comes to his neverending drama.

And let's all just bypass the 'I love you' because what? Jenny and Travis have chemistry for days, but love? We've barely seen them have a genuine conversation to this point. So, the less said about this, the better.

Jenny: We found a severed hand at a bar today. I believe you know something about that.

Ren is starting to feel the heat all around, though you would never know it by the giggles and ease at which she navigates stressful situations. Though, Jag's appearance may be the one thing to really rattle her.

Tonya has no idea what she's doing getting into bed with Ren and Donno, but she's sure going to find out quickly. All it's going to take is for Jenny and Cassie to compare notes and start to put things together where Tonya is concerned.

Tonya: Do you like killing?

Donno: I'm good at it.

Tonya: Working for Ren, will I have to kill people?

It would have behooved her to skip town and leave it all behind instead of staying around and just making herself look more and more suspicious.

And leave Cassie's daddy's potential future ranch alone! Kai deserves a beautiful place to ride horses and live the nice, quiet life of a cowboy!

Odds and Ends

The creeper has a name! And a sad backstory. Good on the kids for stepping up to the plate and trying to do a good, non-selfish thing. Let's see this trend continue!

Dhruv made quite the entrance. He makes Donno look like a big old teddy bear.

Denise needs to demand better for herself. She's just always stuck in that chair, this time with no heat, asking questions or passing along post-its. Come on, Denise!

What's in the box?! They really missed an opportunity for Jenny to say that classic line.

The best Ren moment this week was her laying out in the sun, minding her own business, listening to Alanis Morrisette. I think we could all take a page out of her playbook and engage in a little R&R with Jagged Little Pill on repeat.

Somehow, we are the winter finale which is insane. And there are still so many storylines to wrap up! Where do we even start?

Make sure you drop your predictions for the final below and also react to all the happenings in "Little Boxes."

Now that Ronald is free, where is his first stop?

How will Wolf react to the news?

What's next for the love triangle?

We'll see you back here for a full breakdown after Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8 but in the meantime, watch Big Sky online right now so you're caught up!

