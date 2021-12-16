Peloton Deletes Viral Ad After Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Peloton is distancing itself from Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations leveled against the Sex and the City star.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told THR Thursday.

“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot."

"As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Peloton unveiled the surprise ad last weekend after Noth's Mr. Big was killed off on the series premiere of Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

Mr. Big died after his 1000th Peloton ride, suffering a major heart attack.

The company released the promo, produced by Maximum Effort and narrated by Ryan Reynolds.

The purpose was to show that Peloton's equipment was safe, and it showed Mr. Big with Jess King's Allegra.

Reynolds has also deleted the post from his social media channels.

Peloton's shares nosedived 11% after the episode aired, leading to the company issuing a statement through Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, saying that the bike would have delayed his heart attack.

Two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter with the publication opting to refer to them by pseudonym Zoe and Lily.

Both approached the outlet at different times and do not know one another, and opened up about being sexually assaulted by the actor.

In response, Noth denied the allegations in a statement.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

HBO Max has not yet commented on the allegations against the actor.

And Just Like That continues Thursdays on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.