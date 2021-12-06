Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss

at .

When Daredevil rises again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will be playing the role.

Cox played the role of Daredevil for three seasons and one season of the spinoff, The Defenders.

Netflix canceled the show in 2018, around the same time it grounded fellow Marvel TV shows The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

Ben Murdoch is Daredevil

While all shows performed well for Netflix, the streamer wanted out of business with Disney, and the shows were casualties as a result.

In the years since, rumors of Cox returning to the role have run rampant, with a rumor last year teasing his return on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, that supposed cameo has been refuted on countless occasions, but the movie is set to launch on December 17 in theaters, so maybe fans will be in for a treat.

Charlie Cox at Defenders Event

Kevin Feige, the MCU chief, has announced in a new interview with CinemaBlend that Cox would be the person to play the role in any projects.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told the outlet.

“Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Without any actual confirmed projects involving Daredevil in the pipeline at Marvel, it's hard to be excited by this tidbit of news.

Charlie Cox at Vue West End

A recent episode of Hawkeye introduced Maya's uncle, but we didn't get to see his face.

If it does follow the comic books, Wilson Fisk, will be her uncle, and, well, you know he was a pivotal part of Netflix's Daredevil.

There are also some Marvel movies without titles dated, so maybe we'll get Matt Murdock on the big screen.

Either that, or he'll be re-introduced in one of the already confirmed projects.

Charlie Cox Attends Event

While Cox has been vocal about wanting to return to the MCU as Daredevil, he did recently tell Forbes about possibly starring in the new Spider-Man movie:

“I don’t want to ruin anything for fans either way. My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know.”

What are your thoughts on Cox possibly returning?

Are there any confirmed projects you think Daredevil should appear in?

Hit the comments.

33 of TV's Goriest Moments
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Daredevil Quotes

I'm not seeking penance for what I've done, Father. I'm asking for forgiveness... for what I'm about to do.

Matt

Karen: Can I ask a personal question?
Matt: I haven't always been blind.
Karen: I guess that's what everyone wants to know.
Matt: That or, "How do you comb your hair?"

Daredevil

Daredevil Photos

Returning Villain - Daredevil
Marvel's Daredevil Season 3
Daredevil Season 2 Picture
Matt Murdock Suits Up - Daredevil Season 1 Episode 13
Matt and Foggy as Interns - Daredevil Season 1 Episode 10
Matt, Foggy and Karen Meet - Daredevil

Daredevil Videos

Daredevil Season 3: Premiere Date Confirmed!
Daredevil Season 3: Premiere Date Confirmed!
Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: The End of Matt Murdock?
Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: The End of Matt Murdock?
Marvel's The Defenders: Full Trailer Released!
Marvel's The Defenders: Full Trailer Released!
  1. Shows
  2. Daredevil
  3. Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss