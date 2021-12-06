Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss

When Daredevil rises again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will be playing the role.

Cox played the role of Daredevil for three seasons and one season of the spinoff, The Defenders.

Netflix canceled the show in 2018, around the same time it grounded fellow Marvel TV shows The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

While all shows performed well for Netflix, the streamer wanted out of business with Disney, and the shows were casualties as a result.

In the years since, rumors of Cox returning to the role have run rampant, with a rumor last year teasing his return on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, that supposed cameo has been refuted on countless occasions, but the movie is set to launch on December 17 in theaters, so maybe fans will be in for a treat.

Kevin Feige, the MCU chief, has announced in a new interview with CinemaBlend that Cox would be the person to play the role in any projects.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told the outlet.

“Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Without any actual confirmed projects involving Daredevil in the pipeline at Marvel, it's hard to be excited by this tidbit of news.

A recent episode of Hawkeye introduced Maya's uncle, but we didn't get to see his face.

If it does follow the comic books, Wilson Fisk, will be her uncle, and, well, you know he was a pivotal part of Netflix's Daredevil.

There are also some Marvel movies without titles dated, so maybe we'll get Matt Murdock on the big screen.

Either that, or he'll be re-introduced in one of the already confirmed projects.

While Cox has been vocal about wanting to return to the MCU as Daredevil, he did recently tell Forbes about possibly starring in the new Spider-Man movie:

“I don’t want to ruin anything for fans either way. My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know.”

What are your thoughts on Cox possibly returning?

Are there any confirmed projects you think Daredevil should appear in?

Hit the comments.

33 of TV's Goriest Moments Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.