FX Sets Premiere Dates for Atlanta Season 3 and Snowfall Season 5

FX is getting the ball rolling on 2022 premiere dates.

The cabler has confirmed premiere dates for Atlanta Season 3 and Snowfall Season 5.

Atlanta fans have been waiting since May 2018 for fresh episodes, and the waiting game concludes Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Two episodes will air from 10/9c that night, with episodes being made available for the first time the next day on Hulu.

While the wait between seasons has been long for the Donald Glover comedy, a fourth season has already been written, so we could be looking at a premiere date in 2023.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen, and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” FX said in 2020 when the show nabbed a fourth-season renewal.

“This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Atlanta is produced by executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover, and Hiro Murai.

Snowfall, meanwhile, will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream on Hulu the next day.

The premiere will include the first two episodes. FX will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC's slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.

The series was FX's most-watched series of 2021 inclusive of all forms of linear and streaming viewing.

"Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we're excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.

"Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television."

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they've ever wanted... right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force - and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units.

The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

What are your thoughts on the premiere dates?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.