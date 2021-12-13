Golden Globes 2022 Nominations: Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, & More!Paul Dailly at .
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning.
The announcements were made from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, but there's a big chance the actual ceremony will not see the light of day.
NBC announced there would be no televised ceremony this time around.
The decision came after the HFPA was put under intense scrutiny for the lack of representation and ethical conflicts among its members.
Many media conglomerates announced they would no longer work with the HFPA until there was a change.
Tom Cruise returned his three awards in the immediate aftermath of the backlash.
In August, the organization revealed it would change its membership process in an effort to diversify.
Naturally, this raises questions about whether any of the nominees will attend the event, or even accept the awards.
The event is currently set to take place on January 9, and for now, it will not be televised.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
DRAMA SERIES
Lupin
The Morning Show
Squid Game
DRAMA ACTOR
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
DRAMA ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Reservation Dogs
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
The Underground Railroad
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
