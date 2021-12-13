Golden Globes 2022 Nominations: Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, & More!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning.

The announcements were made from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, but there's a big chance the actual ceremony will not see the light of day.

NBC announced there would be no televised ceremony this time around.

Taking a Call - Succession Season 3 Episode 1

The decision came after the HFPA was put under intense scrutiny for the lack of representation and ethical conflicts among its members.

Many media conglomerates announced they would no longer work with the HFPA until there was a change.

Tom Cruise returned his three awards in the immediate aftermath of the backlash.

Squid Game Duo

In August, the organization revealed it would change its membership process in an effort to diversify.

Naturally, this raises questions about whether any of the nominees will attend the event, or even accept the awards.

The event is currently set to take place on January 9, and for now, it will not be televised.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Alex and Bradley

DRAMA SERIES

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Lupin Season 2 Trailer Screengrab

DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Diane discuss - The Good Fight Season 5 Episode 10

DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

June risk - The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Episode 10

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Charles Gets It - Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 10

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Oliver - Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 10

COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

View from the Car - Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 6

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Vision - WandaVision Season 1 Episode 9

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

He's Here! He's There! - Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Shiv Weighs Her Options - Succession Season 3 Episode 2

SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

